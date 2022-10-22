Three area runners won individual district titles this week while eight teams did well enough to advance as a group to next week’s regionals.
Charlotte’s Ava Taylor, North Port’s Malia Hambrick and Lemon Bay’s Sean Perry all won their respective district meets. Meanwhile North Port’s Evan Crane had the area’s best overall time while finishing fourth in a talented field.
Charlotte, Lemon Bay, North Port and Venice each advanced their boys and girls teams to the regional round. Both Lemon Bay squads finished third in their respective meets, as did the Venice girls, tying for the best overall team performances among the area teams.
Charlotte and Port Charlotte got things started on Thursday with their District 3A-6 meet at Sebring. North Port wound up being the host site for two district meets – the 2A-6 meet involving Lemon Bay and DeSoto County as well as the 4A-4 meet with the Bobcats and Venice.
The top eight teams in each district advanced to next week’s region meets as well as the top three placing individuals who are not members of advancing teams.
Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of this week’s results. Schools are in alphabetical order:
CHARLOTTE
The Tarpon girls finished fourth on the Highland County Sports Complex course, easily advancing to the region round behind the impressive running of Ava Taylor, who won the meet with a time of 18:57.30. Rounding out the team’s top five scorers were Iris Harrison (15th, 20:19.50), Ambrea Hobbs (20th, 21:20.00), Hanna Martin (35th, 21:58.40) and Valerie Olarte (66th, 23:19.90)
The Tarpons boys advanced to the region round with a seventh-place finish at the Highland County Sports Complex. Their five scoring runners were Alex Lincoln-Velez (14th, 16:32.8), Kaleb Mellotte (37th, 17:20.40), Aidan Lowery (47th, 17:34.00), Reid Campbell (48th, 17:35.00) and Caden Klossner (18:36.70).
DESOTO COUNTY
The Bulldog girls did not have enough runners to qualify as a team, but Michelle Merida ran a solid time of 22:54.6 to finish 30th overall.
The Bulldog boys finished 12th as a team, led by Joel Gonzalez, who finished 63rd with a time of 20:46.6.
LEMON BAY
The Manta Ray girls finished third overall to advance to regionals as a team. All five scoring runners finished inside the top-30, led by Mackenzie Martin’s eighth-place time of 20:28.70. Charlotte Carley (15th, 21:32.70), Erin Carley (17th, 21:53.90), Jameson Dufer (19th, 22:03.20) and Sofia Gatto (29th, 22:53.70) rounded out Lemon Bay’s scoring. Other than senior Charlotte Carley, the qualifying Mantas are all freshmen.
As expected, Sean Perry blistered the North Port course in a time of 16:20.50 to win the individual district title. As a team, the Mantas finished third. Lemon Bay’s top-five scorers all finished in the top 35. Joining Perry in scoring were Ron Marquette (21st, 18:17.10), Justin Brady (26th, 18:30.20), Connor Milliken (33rd, 18:49.80) and Brandon Van Buren (34th, 18:55.6).
NORTH PORT
Evan Crane’s fourth-place showing in an ultra-fast field keyed North Port to a seventh-place team finish. Crane covered his home course in 15:43.00 as one of five runners to tally a sub-16:00 time. Regionals will take place on the same course next week, which is good news for Crane’s fellow qualifying teammates Jeremy Duque (11th, 16:22.30), Taggert Sabo (35th, 17:31.20), Alejandro Portillo (63st, 18:12.70) and Matteo Storino (68th, 18:16.00).
Bobcat freshman phenom Malia Hambrick followed up last week’s Tri-County Championship with a district victory on the same course Saturday morning. Her time of 18:33.2 aided North Port to a seventh-place finish as a team. Advancing to regionals with her will be Kaila Smith (35th, 21:31.80), Brenda Smith (41st, 21:39.60), Amber Turner (59th, 22:37.80) and Brielle Carty (61st, 22:42.60).
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Pirate girls finished 11th, paced by Katrina Machado’s eighth-place time of 19:54.70. As owner of the third-best time among runners whose teams did not advance, Machado punched a ticket to next week’s regionals.
The Pirate boys also finished 11th, but Lucas Van Scoy tallied the best time among runners whose teams did not advance. He covered the Sebring course in 16:31.40 to finish 13th overall and will compete at next week’s regional.
VENICE
The girls finished third as a team, easily advancing to next week’s regionals. Darcy Cernansky led the way with a time of 20:07.6, good for 12th overall. She will be joined at next week’s regionals by Kelly Korec (25th, 21:03.20), Tyler Sabadin (26th, 21:04.90), Sierra Sieve (28th, 21:15.10), Jaime Sweiderk (50th, 22:18.50).
The boys advanced to the region meet as well, finishing eighth. While it was the last qualifying team spot, there was a considerable gap between Venice and the ninth-place team. The Indians were closer to sixth place than ninth and were just four points behind North Port. Benjamin Tary (12th, 16:27.50), Patrick MacDonald (32nd, 17:29.30), Joshua Woody (43rd, 17:37.10), Elijah Palmer (45th, 17:40.60) and Owen Busalacki (46th, 17:44.40) rounded out the team scoring.
