The area will be well represented at next week’s boys weightlifting state championships at Port St. Joe High School in the panhandle.
In all, 35 individuals will compete in the Traditional event while 33 will participate in the Snatch.
Defending state champion Charlotte leads the way with 14 lifters competing in the Traditional and 11 battling in the Snatch at the Class 2A meet.
Seven Tarpons are competing in both events – Rylan Tolliver (119), Troi’Quawn McClary (129), John Breaux (129), Zach Anderson (139), Nate Smith (154), Christian Kreegel (199) and Brendan Chavarria (Unlimited).
Other Tarpons competing in the Traditional will be Logan Stchur (119), Oliver Jen (139), Ryan Peterson (169), Trevor Antrim (169), Matthew Tiseo (183), Jayce Beverly (183) and Maurice Farhat-Weber (238).
Tarpons also competing in the Snatch are: Roman DeSousa (154), Charlie Culver (183), Nikko Frattarelli (238) and Hayden Anthony (Unlimited).
Port Charlotte will have three representatives at the Class 2A Traditional event and those three will join five more Pirates in the Snatch competition.
Aaron Brown (154), Charles Vanamburg (219) and Tyler Dampier (238) will compete in both competitions while Chris Fay (129), Julius Roach (139), Andrew Harris (169), Jayce Marcum (Unlimited) and Samuel Luther (Unlimited) participate in the Snatch.
At the Class 1A meet, Lemon Bay will be in force. The Mantas are sending nine to do battle in each the Traditional and Snatch.
Alexander Truisi (119), Justin Ramnarine (129), Austin Vanamburg (129), Ethan Lemoyne (139), Kent Blanding (154), Ashton Tucker (154), Caleb Corridino (169), Carson Moore (183) and Landon Spanninger (219) will battle in the Traditional.
Ramnarine, Lemoyne, Blanding, Corridino and Spanninger will join Andre Gerber (119), Iker Perez (119), Max Martin (129) and AJ Hua (139) in the Snatch event.
Imagine’s Angel Vasquez (119) and Wyett Rightmire (154) will compete in both Class 1A events and will be joined by Jonathan Hernandez (139) and Jeremiah Richards (183) in the Snatch.
In Class 3A, Venice will send five competitors to the Traditional event: Logan Ballard (199), Mariano Lopez (219), George Phillip (238), David Rainey (Unlimited) and Collin Adkins (Unlimited).
North Port’s Nathan Clark leads a four-person Bobcats contingent. He will compete in both events while Ronnie Elkhiatib (238) joins him for the Traditional and the duo of Tyler Moya (119) and Clauvins Alexander (154) compete alongside him in the Snatch.
BaseballDeSoto County 11, Bayshore 0: Lane Fullerton faced 18 batters and retired them all on Tuesday as the Bulldogs won in six innings.
Fullerton needed just 67 pitches to record nine strikeouts, six ground outs three fly outs in tossing his perfect game. Aiden Roe provided all the offense he would need with two hits, including a double, and three runs batted in. Payton Mehl and CJ Nelson each drove in a pair of runs to spearhead DeSoto’s 13-hit attack.
The Bulldogs improved to 9-8 on the season and will travel to face Parrish Community on Thursday.
