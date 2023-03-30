Sun preps logo

ARCADIA – All season long Lemon Bay’s opponents have struggled when Zoey Mills takes the circle. In their first meeting with DeSoto County earlier this season, Mills threw a nifty two-hitter in a 9-0 Manta win.

Thursday, Mills pitched 4.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits, striking out seven and left with a 2-0 lead, but things got a little wild afterward. Ultimately, it was Mills' bat that saved the day with a go-ahead home run as the Mantas rallied for the 8-6 win.


