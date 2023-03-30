ARCADIA – All season long Lemon Bay’s opponents have struggled when Zoey Mills takes the circle. In their first meeting with DeSoto County earlier this season, Mills threw a nifty two-hitter in a 9-0 Manta win.
Thursday, Mills pitched 4.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits, striking out seven and left with a 2-0 lead, but things got a little wild afterward. Ultimately, it was Mills' bat that saved the day with a go-ahead home run as the Mantas rallied for the 8-6 win.
Lemon Bay's early two-run lead came courtesy Taylor Jones’ first career home run in the third inning over the center field fence.
Lemon Bay took a 4-0 lead into the home half of the sixth inning. The Bulldogs rallied against reliever Mackenzie Vaughan for five runs on five hits and two Manta errors to take a 5-4 lead into the seventh inning.
The Bulldogs had just one error in the first six innings but had three in the seventh. A dropped fly ball and a single knotted the game at 5-5. After a fly out, a comebacker that could have ended the game with a double play was thrown into center field.
Mills stepped up with runners on first and second and blasted her first career homer just a few feet from where Jones had hit her big fly.
“I didn’t think it was going to get out, I thought it was just a routine fly ball,” Mills said.
That gave the Mantas an 8-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. DeSoto scored once and had the tying runs on base, but a ground out ended the game and gave the Mantas a season of the Bulldogs.
The win boosts the Mantas to 6-3 on the season while the Bulldogs dropped to 7-5 and ended a four-game winning streak.
Also on Thursday:
Charlotte 7, Mariner 3: At Cape Coral, the Tarpons got a three-run blast from Amber Chumley in the second inning and coasted to a win behind the pitching of Mia Flores.
Chumley’s third homer in three games staked Charlotte to a 4-0 lead. She would later add an RBI single. She also stole a base.
Meanwhile, Flores went the distance, permitting three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six. The two harmless unearned runs came in the seventh after a potential final out was botched.
The Tarpons improved to 11-3 and will travel to Port Charlotte on Monday.
Baseball
Florida Christian 1, Venice 0: At Bradenton in a tournament hosted by IMG Academy, sophomore southpaw Jackson Lucas pitched well, but the Indians couldn’t get anything going at the plate.
Lucas tossed 5.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out a pair. He entered the bottom of the sixth with a shutout but ran into trouble when the Patriots’ leadoff hitter reached base on an error. After the Patriots sacrificed the runner to second base, Venice opted to intentionally walk the next batter and bring in reliever Simon Yoachum in the hope of getting an inning-ending double play.
Instead, Patriots batter Jonathan Gonzalez poked a ground ball through the left side to bring in what would stand as the winning run.
Venice (8-5) will play a pair of Alabama teams on Friday, taking on Cullman at 4 p.m. and Mountain Brook at 7 p.m. Their stay at IMG will conclude with a game against an opponent to be determined on Saturday.
Sarasota 13, North Port 0: At North Port, the Bobcats fell behind early and could never get untracked.
North Port struggled in the field, committing seven errors, which opened the door for nine unearned runs.
Reed Backstrom had a pair of hits for the Bobcats, who fell to 6-6 on the season. North Port will get a chance to reverse their fortunes right away, playing host to Riverview on Friday.
Imagine 6, SW Florida Christian 1: At Fort Myers, the Sharks broke open a 1-1 game with a three-run fourth inning and relied on RJ Cooper to keep the home team at bay.
Imagine struck for nine hits, including a pair of doubles by Jacob Lombard, and drew five walks to keep the line moving. On the mound, Cooper went six innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven as the Sharks improved to 7-4.
Imagine will return home Friday and play host to Oasis.
Sebring 11, DeSoto County 4: At Sebring, the Bulldogs hung tough through five innings with the Blue Streaks before Sebring pulled away with a five-run sixth inning.
Jace Kellogg went 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks for the Bulldogs, who fell to 3-9 on the season. Jasper Davis also had a double. Those were the Bulldogs’
Girls tennis
Lemon Bay 6, Parrish Community 1: At Englewood, the Manta Rays got wins from their top four singles players and swept doubles to pick up their 10th win of the season.
Sophomore Parker Zautcke won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0, but No. 2 singles player Rosey Lowder found herself in trouble early on. The junior dropped her first set 7-5, but rallied for a 6-0 win in the second set. In a tense tiebreaker, Lowder prevailed, 12-10.
Sophomores Avery Shirley and Alaina Maday took their two matches in straight sets.
Zautcke and Lowder dominated their No. 1 doubles match, winning, 8-2. Shirley and freshman Mary Artigas dispatched their opponents at No. 2, 8-5.
Lemon Bay improved to 10-3 on the season and will close out the regular season next week with home dates against Cypress Lake and North Port.
Boys tennis
Lemon Bay 7, Parrish Community 0: At Englewood, the Manta Rays improved to 8-4 on the season with a sweep of visiting Parrish.
Singles players Hunter Andres, Billy Rand, Gray Lowder, Caleb Hutcherson and Logan McGinty dropped just 11 games between them in downing their opponents. Andres and Rand teamed up for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles while Lowder and Hutcherson won their No. 2 doubles match, 8-0.
– Staff reports
