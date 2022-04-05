Venice High boys basketball coach Mike Montgomery will not be returning to his position next season, the school announced Tuesday morning.
Montgomery took over as head coach in January 2020 when John Flynn resigned midseason.
In that time, Montgomery compiled a 29-25 record, winning at least one playoff game in all three years. This past season, Venice finished 12-11 and won a pair of playoff games – against Sarasota and Gulf Coast – before losing in the district final to Riverview.
Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski wrote in an email that the school will begin looking to fill the vacancy immediately. Qualified candidates can send a letter of interest to Dombroski at pete.dom broski@sarasotacounty schools.net through April 20. A teaching certificate is preferred.
GIRLS TENNISCharlotte 4, Riverdale 3: At Punta Gorda, Kaelyn Carrico and Sophia Clancey routed Rachel Dahlke and Elizabeth Cordero 8-0 in the No. 2 doubles match to clinch a thrilling victory for the Tarpons on Tuesday afternoon.
Clancey and Carrico also won key singles matches to set up their doubles clincher. Clancey defeated Cordero 8-2 while Carrico dismissed Rachel Best, 8-0.
Halayna Roberson was the Tarpons’ other singles winner, defeating Macy Costigan, 8-2.
Charlotte wrapped up its regular season with the victory and will play host to the district’s tournament on Monday and Tuesday next week.
BASEBALLHardee 1, DeSoto County 0: In a rivalry game at Wauchula that was close as one would expect, the Bulldogs were no-hit by Hardee pitcher Carson Montsdeoca and the Wildcats pulled out the victory with a single run in the bottom of the third inning.
The rough night at the plate made a hard-luck loser out of Lane Fullerton, who tossed a complete game, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out three.
Hardee improved to 14-2 with their fifth consecutive shutout, while the Bulldogs fell to 8-7.
The same two teams will meet in Arcadia on Friday.
SOFTBALLCharlotte 12, Mariner 2: At Punta Gorda, the Tarpons pounded out 13 hits and ended the game early with an eight-run fifth inning.
Faith Wharton, Mia Flores and Lexi Fitzgerald each had doubles to lead the onslaught as 10 different Tarpons hit safely on the night. Wharton had three hits while Flores had two. Both drove in a pair of runs, as did Alyssa Rajnish.
Amber Chumley got the win with 4 2/3 innings of work. She allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. Flores got the final out.
Charlotte improved to 7-5 with the win and will travel to face Riverview on Wednesday.
Lemon Bay 7, Riverview 2: At Englewood, Mantas exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning Tuesday to dispatch Riverview.
Lemon Bay got the scoring started by loading the bases with one out in the fourth. Taylor Jones bunted on a squeeze and Madison Kinkade beat the throw home. Isabelle Brickle also raced home to score.
Later in the inning, Abigail Matheny singled to center to make it 3-0, then Mackenzie Vaughan brought home two more runs on a line-drive single to left.
Kinkade, who started the inning with a walk, capped the spree with a two-run double.
Ella Kraszewski tossed six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one while striking out three. Vaughan pitched the seventh to close it out.
Lemon Bay improved to 8-5 ahead of Thursday’s road trip to Gateway.
Venice 10, DeSoto County 0: At Venice, the Indians struck early and often to dispatch the Bulldogs for the second time in a week.
Karsyn Rutherford wasted no time getting Venice on the board. She sent the first pitch of the game from DeSoto’s Kayli Rhoden to right for a double, and raced around the rest of the diamond to score on a throwing error.
Micaela Hartman followed with a single, setting the stage for Raionna Smith. The freshman hit a high fly ball toward center that caught the wind and sailed over the fence for a two-run homer.
Venice picked up where they left off in their next turn at-bat. Brianna Weimer led off with a single to right and Rutherford, who entered the game in a bit of a slump according to Constantino, roped a triple to right-center for an RBI. She also had an RBI single in the third inning.
Taylor Halback added a single that scored Rutherford, and later crossed the plate herself when Hartman reached on an error. In the fourth, Hartman and Smith connected for consecutive doubles, with each coming around to score.
DeSoto County had no answers for Venice starting pitcher Layne Preece. The sophomore picked up five strikeouts while keeping the Bulldogs hitless in four innings of work. She was replaced by Bailee Riggins in the fifth.
Venice improved to 14-1 on the year and will return to action with a home game against Lake Placid on Monday.
