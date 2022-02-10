PORT ST. JOE — North Port’s girls weightlifting team had a strong showing on Thursday at the Class 3A state championships.
Aubrey Jarvis fueled the Bobcats’ eight-place showing in the traditional and second-place finish in the snatch with her pair of state titles in the 169-pound class.
Jarvis totaled 380 pounds in the traditional, which includes the bench press and clean-and-jerk lifts. She finished 15 pounds ahead of second place, thanks to her 185-pound bench and 195-pound clean-and-jerk.
In the snatch, Jarvis cleared 140 pounds to win by 5.
Shantay Reid also took home a title in the snatch, winning hers at Unlimited with a lift of 150 pounds. Reid also placed fifth in the traditional.
Jahniya Desilva was a third Bobcat to place in both categories on Thursday. Competing at 199, she placed sixth in the snatch and seventh in traditional.
Katrina Wilburn (119) wrapped up North Port’s scoring with a ninth-place finish in the snatch.
Boys tennis
Lemon Bay 5, Bishop Verot 2: The Mantas got singles wins from No. 2 Hunter Andres, No. 3 Gray Lowder, No. 4 Billy Rand and No. 5 Caleb Hutcherson to clinch a victory against visiting Bishop Verot on Thursday.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Lowder and Rand also won to round out Lemon Bay’s scoring.
The Mantas improved to 2-0 on the season and will return to action on Wednesday on the road at Charlotte.
Girls tennis
Bishop Verot 5, Lemon Bay 2: The visiting Vikings took four of five singles matches, then split doubles to defeated the Mantas on Thursday afternoon.
Avery Shirley managed to help Lemon Bay avoid the singles sweep by winning her match at No. 4 against Ava Tedesco, 6-0, 6-4. She later teamed up with Rosey Lowder to win the No. 2 doubles match, 8-6.
Lemon Bay fell to 1-1 on the season and will continue its homestand Wednesday when Charlotte pays a visit to the Roach/Maier tennis complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.