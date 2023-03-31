_CGB6926.jpg

Venice's Leah Wasko, center, and Charlotte's Adriana Iorfida, left, compete in the girls 100 meter hurdles during Friday's Wally Keller Invitational at Charlotte High. Results were not available at press time and will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Daily Sun.

 Chris Blake

PORT CHARLOTTE – Four Island Coast pitchers combined to limit Port Charlotte to two hits as the Gators defeated the Pirates, 6-1, Friday night at Pirates Cove.

Port Charlotte stayed within striking range of the defending Class 4A state champs for most of the night, but couldn’t get anything going on offense.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments