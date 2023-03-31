PORT CHARLOTTE – Four Island Coast pitchers combined to limit Port Charlotte to two hits as the Gators defeated the Pirates, 6-1, Friday night at Pirates Cove.
Port Charlotte stayed within striking range of the defending Class 4A state champs for most of the night, but couldn’t get anything going on offense.
“We only gave up two earned runs,” Pirates coach Tim Roberson said. “In my eyes, if we catch and throw the baseball, it was a lot closer than 6-1. But it comes down to non-competitive at bats.
“We kept having non-competitive at bats, and it wasn’t like it was overpowering stuff,” he added. “So we’ve got to realize that we’ve got to get in the box and not let the moment get too big and compete at a high level. We’re just not doing that right now.”
The Pirates’ only two hits of the ball game came in the fifth inning as Kyle Herrera and Austin Turner led off with singles, but Gators starter Kevin Martinez retired the next three batters to end the threat.
Meanwhile, Island Coast got a run in the second on two singles, a double steal, and a squeeze bunt. An RBI single by Jake Mueller and a run-scoring double by Emilio Gonzalez gave the Gators a 3-0 lead in the third. Finally, a two-run home run to center by Jordi Guerrero in the sixth made it 6-0 and chased Pirates starter Landon Carter.
“Landon definitely deserved better,” Roberson said. “He battled, he mixed pitches well, he pitched backwards at times, he did what he was supposed to do to keep it tight. We just couldn’t break through to put some runs on the board for him and make plays behind him like we should have. You know it’s baseball and stuff is going to happen, but we’ve got to figure out ways to play better baseball.”
The Pirates got their only run in the bottom of the seventh off Guerrero when Turner walked and came all the way around as the reliever uncorked three wild pitches.
Island Coast improved to 13-2, while Port Charlotte fell to 6-8 on the season. The Pirates will host North Port next Wednesday night.
Elsewhere Friday night:
Venice takes two: At Bradenton, the Indians won a pair of games during a tournament at IMG.
In the first game, Nate Winterhalter, Trent Adrian and Simon Yochum teamed up to toss a 2-0 shutout against Cullman (Alabama). The Indians scored in the bottom of the first when Nate Dunn streaked home on a passed ball. Jeremiah Pachota brought in the other run in the sixth on a bunt back to the pitcher.
In the nightcap, Venice defeated Mountain Brook 4-3, tossing a no-hitter in the process. Jobe Fish was outstanding in six innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out 11 and walking two. Pachota and Yochum ran into trouble in the seventh. Pachota walked the only batter he faced, then Yochum beaned all three batters he faced to load the bases and bring one run home.
That brought Ely Houston into the game. After getting a strikeout, Houston balked in a run, then a mishandled ground ball led to another score, but he induced two harmless fly balls to end the game.
Venice improved to 10-5 on the season and will finish tournament play today against an opponent to be determined.
Riverview 12, North Port 8: At North Port, the Bobcats rallied in the bottom of the six to knot the score at 8-8 only to see the Rams pull away.
Reed Backstrom homered, scored three times and drove in a pair as North Port collected eight hits. Andrew Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.
The loss dropped North Port to 6-7 on the season but the Bobcats will look to get back on track Tuesday against Bayshore.
Softball
Manatee 6, North Port 4: At North Port, the Bobcats’ rally from a 6-1 deficit fell short.
Konstantine Belgrade went 3-for-4 for North Port. Jewelie Vanderkous went the distance in defeat, but only one of the six runs she surrendered was earned. She allowed four hits and walked two while striking out five.
