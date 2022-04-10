Makayla Russo and Shailyn Brown will be taking their talents to the next level after signing college letters this past Thursday at Port Charlotte High School.
Russo will play basketball next season at Rutgers University-Newark. The Pirates post player was a steady presence on the inside, playing 28 games for a team that finished the year 20-9. On seven occasions, she gathered six or more rebounds with a high of nine against Sarasota Christian.
Brown’s signing was unique – she signed on Thursday to continue her cheer career at the college level.
Though others have gone on to cheer at the collegiate level, Brown is the first Pirate cheerleader to sign a cheer scholarship.
“I chose Point because I like the personal feel of the classrooms with a small teacher-to-student ratio,” Brown said in a text message relayed by Alissa Perry, who oversees the Pirates’ basketball cheer program.
“The cheer program is a great fit for me and I can further my academic career,” added Brown, who plans to study biology and pre-med to one day become a trauma surgeon.
Bandits dominate Lehigh
The Port Charlotte Bandits Pop Warner squads continued to roll through their spring schedule this past weekend, running away from Lehigh in four of five contests.
6U Bandits: Lehigh scored on the first play for the game’s lone score, edging the youngest Bandits squad. Walter Zubritsky, Zachary Bertrand and Cam Davis led a strong defensive effort after that first play. Traiden McClary, Jamarion Floyd and Karson Richardson ran well behind the line of Braxton Potter, Noah Brown and Jaden Rice despite not finding paydirt.
8U Bandits 41, Lehigh 6: Kenny Chambers, Dadrian Richardson, Brayden Jones, Ezekiel Russell and Javion Ritchhart all reached the end zone behind the outstanding blocking of Kaison Barber, Blake Maddox and Brooke Stansbury. The defense was spearheaded by Russell and Jones, who led the team in tackles.
10U Bandits 34, Lehigh 0: Ben Guerrier’s two touchdowns set the tone for the easy win. Jaxon Moretti, Denali Gainer and Paiton Richardson found the end zone as well. Tyrique Haynes, Mason Martin, Chris Lynn and Royalty Davis had big runs, as well. Elijah Torress gathered in a nice reception. The defense held the Raiders to negative yardage and forced turnovers. Landon Howard had his second interception in as many weeks. Sylas McNamara, Abram Lee and Dylan Leblanc had tackles for loss.
12U Bandits 39, Lehigh 0: Javier Newell, CJ Bryant, Cam Price, Cassidy Fanor and Dupree Gainer all scored on Saturday behind the sterling play of centers Wyatt Hill and Trenton Neel. On defense, Andre Scott recorded a pick-six while Chase Angelini, Sean Gerdes and Tristan Haines led the way in tackles.
14U Bandits 33, Lehigh 6: Carlos Serrano ran for touchdowns of 70 and 55 yards. Teagan Lipke hooked up with Ozias Dorsey on a 30-yard touchdown pass. Eli Pearl was on the receiving end of three extra-point passes from Lipke. The offensive line was led by Avonte Harrison, Lucas Clark and Lee Camel. Defensively, Bruce Blanden had a 35-yard pick-six and Carter Cone had a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
