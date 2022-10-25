NAPLES – Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay each advanced swimmers to the regional round with strong performances at Tuesday’s District 2A-10 meet, hosted by Lely.
The Pirates got a record-breaking showing from senior Tonio Hensel, who set a new school mark for the 200 freestyle by clocking in at 1:45.44 to win the event. He also won the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:00.96.
Senior Caroline Aylward also advanced in two events, taking second in the 50 freestyle (25.84) and 100 freestyle (56.31). Senior Nicholas Moya will also move on with a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (54.85).
For Lemon Bay, senior Becket Koss had an outstanding showing, winning the 50 free (21.88) and 100 butterfly (52.41). Sophomore Ben Hoang will join him in the next round after winning the 100 backstroke (59.13).
The top two finishers in each event advances automatically to the regional round, as do the winning relay teams. Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay could send a few more as at-large qualifiers after all district meets have been completed.
The FHSAA could have those invites sorted out by the end of the weekend.
Volleyball
McKeel Academy 3, DeSoto County 1: At Lakeland, DeSoto County saw its season come to an end in the same gym it had played in one week earlier. And like that match for the district championship last week, DeSoto County took the Wildcats to four sets before falling 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22.
The Bulldogs ended the year with a 15-9 record after finishing under .500 a year ago.
“If we’re going to go out, at least we went out playing a very good game,” DeSoto County coach David Bremer said. “I am really proud of these girls.”
