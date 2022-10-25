Sun preps logo

NAPLES – Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay each advanced swimmers to the regional round with strong performances at Tuesday’s District 2A-10 meet, hosted by Lely.

The Pirates got a record-breaking showing from senior Tonio Hensel, who set a new school mark for the 200 freestyle by clocking in at 1:45.44 to win the event. He also won the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:00.96.


