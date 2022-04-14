PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte played host to the Wally Keller Invitational, its third and final home regular season track meet on Thursday, taking second place among 15 schools in each of the boys and girls competitions.
Lemon Bay finished fifth among the girls and sixth among the boys.
The Tarpon girls were led by Sidney Rootz and Adriana Iorfida. Rootz won the javelin and pole vault while Iorfida legged out wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles, as well as a third-place finish in the triple jump.
Tykiriah Thomas took second in the long jump while Adaora Edeoga was second in the shot put.
The Charlotte boys got wins from Brayan Augustin (long jump) and Matthew Kelly (pole vault). Augustin also finished second in the high jump.
Brendan Chavarria (discus) and Se’Korrey Thomas (200) each finished second in their events while Nicholas Kelly brought home a third in the pole vault. The Tarpon relay teams finished second in the 3200 and 1600 relays.
Natalee Brown spearheaded the Lemon Bay girls effort with a first place finish in the high jump and a second in the triple jump. Presley Engelauf had a pair of third-place finishes in the javelin and high jump. Shantal De Los Santos gave the Mantas a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
Riley Willis (high jump) and Aaron Pasick (300 hurdles) won their events while Blake Ahlers (triple jump) and Ethan Grossenbacher (200) each finished third.
BEACH VOLLEYBALLLemon Bay 4, Sarasota Christian 1: The 14th-ranked Mantas took four of five matches on the road at Sarasota Christian on Thursday afternoon.
Kendall Steinert and Ocean Roth posted a 21-6, 21-10 romp at No. 1 while Rylie Thibideau paired up with Taylor Orris for a 21-18, 21-16 win at No. 2.
No. 3 featured a 21-2, 21-7 rout by Lilly Abbot and Maddie Googins. Emily Szaflarski and Harlee Tudor provided Lemon Bay with their fourth match victory at No. 5 by rallying for a 13-21, 21-11, 15-11 win.
Lemon Bay will close out the regular season next week with a road trip to Community School of Naples on Wednesday and a home date with Charlotte on Thursday.
BOYS TENNISGulf Coast 5, Venice 1: The Venice boys tennis team lost a head-to-head match against Gulf Coast, 5-1, on Thursday afternoon at North Port High School to determine the district championship.
The match was played at a neutral site two days following a 16-16 tie between the Indians and Sharks in the two-day district tournament at Venice High.
The doubles duo of Charlie Siddons and Seth Neitlich earned Venice’s only points as they won 8-4.
BASEBALLIMG Navy 3, North Port 2: Brayden Kelly allowed three unearned runs as he lasted six innings for North Port in a 3-2 loss to IMG Navy on Thursday night.
Alex Spirk led the offense with a pair of hits and a stolen base while Josh Doerrfield and Kelly each had RBI hits.
North Port (2-17) will play at Lehigh on Tuesday night.
SOFTBALLMulberry 10, DeSoto County 4: The DeSoto County softball team lost to Mulberry on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (9-8) will play at Booker on Monday.
