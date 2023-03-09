ENGLEWOOD – Charlotte junior Jalynn Gardner had never played competitive beach volleyball until it became an officially sanctioned sport in 2022.

No one would have been able to spot the inexperience on Thursday as she and partner Julia Damico dealt Lemon Bay’s No. 1 duo of Taylor Orris and Rylie Thibideau a 21-12, 21-12 defeat replete with creative angles at the net, gritty digs in the sand and the occasional painting of a serve on a line.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments