ENGLEWOOD – Charlotte junior Jalynn Gardner had never played competitive beach volleyball until it became an officially sanctioned sport in 2022.
No one would have been able to spot the inexperience on Thursday as she and partner Julia Damico dealt Lemon Bay’s No. 1 duo of Taylor Orris and Rylie Thibideau a 21-12, 21-12 defeat replete with creative angles at the net, gritty digs in the sand and the occasional painting of a serve on a line.
“I’ve loved indoor for so long that it just kind of came naturally to me,” Gardner said. “I did have to learn shots and it’s very different passing and setting.
“It’s really different, too, because indoor you have more court,” she added. “Here, you have less people on the court and it’s easer to find spots that are home and to change your angle.”
Charlotte won four of five matches against a very good Mantas team to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Tarpons coach Alyssa Latham said teaching her players to hit at angles rather than always going for a hard kill has been a point of emphasis.
“What we’re trying to teach them is more of a strategic game,” she said. “There’s only two people on the court instead of six, so we just try to hit it where they’re not, essentially.
“I mean, it sounds like it’s really simple, but any shot towards the line is a good shot, so that’s what we’re practicing day in and day out.”
Charlotte’s other winning duos were No. 2 Maddy Wadsworth and Briana Bynoe, No. 4 Emma McGill and Kayde Jones and No. 5 Kylee Waldie and Keira Vasquez.
“I feel like we’re going to do really good this season,” Gardner said. “We only lost two seniors and we have a really strong team. We have a lot of tall people, too, which is easy with the block. I think we’re going to do really good.”
Lemon Bay’s No. 3 tandem of Ocean Roth and Kaydence Torres helped the Mantas avoid a shutout as they absorbed their first loss.
“We weren’t blocking enough,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said. “That’s something we haven’t practiced in a while, and (Charlotte) is bigger than us. Our serving was terrible tonight, too. We had a lot of serving errors, but it is what it is.”
Both teams will be off next week during spring break.
BASEBALL
Venice 1, Sarasota 0: At Sarasota, sophomore Jackson Lucas and junior Simon Yochum combined on a shutout of the previously undefeated Sailors.
Lucas pitched into the fifth inning, working around five hits while walking none and striking out three. He ran into trouble in the fifth when a pair of singles and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases with one out. Yochum came on and coaxed an inning-ending double play, then closed out the game with 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief.
Venice scored the game’s lone run in their first turn at the plate. With two outs, Jon Embury, Trent Adrian and Lucas each singled, then Brady Schumaker singled to left, driving in courtesy runner Evan Ellsworth.
Venice improved to 4-3 on the season, winning consecutive games for the first time in 2023. The Indians will return home Friday and play host to Island Coast.
SOFTBALL
DeSoto County 9, Oasis 2: At Cape Coral, the Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 4-3 on the season. They will have spring break off before finally returning home and playing host to Lake Placid on March 20. DeSoto County has been forced to the road while new lighting is installed at the Bulldogs’ home field.
