PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte played host to the first of its three home track meets this season on Thursday afternoon, welcoming 11 other schools to its brand new, Tarpon blue track for the Charlotte Invitational.
Naples swept the boys and girls competitions. The Tarpons’ boys finished fifth while the girls were seventh. Port Charlotte’s boys and girls teams each finished ninth.
Tyler Wadsworth was the lone boys event winner from either Charlotte County school, winning the penultimate event of the night – the 3200 run – with a time of 9:48.96. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s Sidney Rootz had the lone area girls’ win, taking the javelin with a throw of 96-2 feet.
Charlotte’s Brendan Chavarria finished second in the shot put with a toss of 46-7 ½ feet while teammate Alex Lincoln-Velez took second in the 1600 with a time of 4:40.73.
Port Charlotte’s Christlove Lauture recorded a pair of third-place finishes in the triple jump (32-2 feet) and 100 hurdles (18.27).
Two other Tarpon girls took thirds – Tykiriah Thomas in the long jump (15-6 feet) and Adriana Iorfida in the 300 hurdles (53.92).
The Tarpons 3200 relay team of Lincoln-Velez, Tyler Orby, Simon Petit and Christian Ortiz clocked in at third with a time of 8:32.51.
Port Charlotte’s Lashawn Powell was third in the 100, covering the distance in 11.26 seconds.
SOFTBALLLemon Bay 15, Bradenton Christian 0: At Bradenton, the Mantas made quick work of the Panthers.
Ella Kraszewski tossed a three-hit shutout while delivering three hits herself at the plate, including a pair of doubles. She struck out six and walked none.
Kendell Bennett went 3-for-3 with a double and drove in four runs, playing a role in Lemon Bay’s game-clinching, eight-run second inning.
In all, Lemon Bay rapped out 13 hits. In addition to big nights from Kraszewski and Bennett, Madison Kinkade and Taylor Jones each had two hits.
The Mantas improved to 3-4 with the win and will get to rest until March 22 when they travel to Inspiration Academy.
