VENICE — When Venice High softball coach Steve Constantino asked Emmerson Taylor to pinch hit with a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth against Palmetto on Friday night, it wasn’t just the junior’s first at-bat of the night.
It was her first at-bat as a Lady Indian, too.
After watching a couple of pitches go by, Taylor saw her pitch and pounced — roping the ball to right-center field for a bases-clearing double that broke the game open on the way to a 7-3 win at Venice High School.
“I was just thinking, ‘Anything close, you have to swing,’ then all of a sudden there’s two strikes on me,” said Taylor, who moved to Venice from California this past summer. “When the last pitch came, it was low and outside, and I knew (the ump) was gonna call it because I had been watching him all night.
“I just swung at it and hoped for the best. Fortunately, it struck.”
Leading 4-3, Venice loaded the bases as KK Smith and Kenna Tippman were both hit by a pitch and Zoey Lynn drew a walk.
That set the stage for Taylor to deliver her first hit and RBIs as an Indian.
“It was amazing to be able to do something for the team and prove to my coach that I can hit,” Taylor said. “It can be hard coming to a new high school, especially as a junior, so it’s awesome that I’ve met a group of people who are accepting and willing to take anyone in. I really appreciate that.”
BaseballLemon Bay 10, Southwest Florida Christian 4: At Fort Myers, Lemon Bay improved to 2-0 on the season with a rout at Southwest Florida Christian.
The Mantas scored the game’s first nine runs and never looked back. Colin Gamber and Abel Albarran lit the fireworks with back-to-back home runs in Lemon Bay’s first at-bat.
Meanwhile, Trey Rutan pitched into the fifth inning to pick up his first win. He allowed three runs on two hits and struck out four.
Lemon Bay returns to action Monday at Charlotte.
Bonita Springs 4, DeSoto County 0: At Arcadia, Jacob Patton pitched well, but the Bulldogs couldn’t muster any support at the plate. Patton scattered four hits and two walks across six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out 10. C.J. Nelson had a pair of hits for DeSoto County, but he was the only Bulldog to collect a hit.
Girls tennisCharlotte 5, DeSoto County 2: The Tarpons took four of five singles matches to clinch a win against the Bulldogs in Arcadia on Thursday afternoon. No. 1 singles player Sophia Bender topped DeSoto’s Michaela Zolkos 8-6 to get things started. No. 2 Halayna Roberson (8-1), No. 3 Kendall Carrico (8-6) and No. 4 Kaelyn Carricco (8-1) also won their matches. DeSoto County got on the board with No. 4 Sophia Clancy’s 8-4 win against Briana Robles. Michaela and Abby Zolkos then knocked off Charlotte’s Bender and Robertson 8-2 to win No. 1 doubles for the Bulldogs’ other match point. Kendall Carrico and Clancy won their No. 2 doubles match, 8-4. The Tarpons improved to 1-1 with the win and will travel to North Port on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.