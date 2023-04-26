IMG_5801.jpg

Port Charlotte wrestlers (from left) Derek Pinedo, Tyler Rodriguez and Vincent Chavez celebrate signing their letters of intent with Pirates coach Tyler Crane on Wednesday. Pinedo and Chavez are headed to Coker College while Rodriguez will wrestle at North Central (Illinois).

 sun photo by patrick obley

A funny thing happened on the way to Coker College for Port Charlotte wrestler Tyler Rodriguez.

Instead of joining Derek Pinedo at the South Carolina school, Rodriguez decided to go north instead and that cleared the way for Vincent Chavez to take his place.


   
