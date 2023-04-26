Port Charlotte wrestlers (from left) Derek Pinedo, Tyler Rodriguez and Vincent Chavez celebrate signing their letters of intent with Pirates coach Tyler Crane on Wednesday. Pinedo and Chavez are headed to Coker College while Rodriguez will wrestle at North Central (Illinois).
A funny thing happened on the way to Coker College for Port Charlotte wrestler Tyler Rodriguez.
Instead of joining Derek Pinedo at the South Carolina school, Rodriguez decided to go north instead and that cleared the way for Vincent Chavez to take his place.
Pinedo and Chavez signed their letters-of-intent Wednesday to continue their wrestling careers at Coker. Rodriguez followed with his John Hancock on papers that send him to North Central College in Illinois.
“Funny story,” Rodriguez said. “Vinnie was actually looking at a college in Iowa and I was between Coker and North Central. I decided to go to North Central because that’s closer to where I’m originally from and I have family all around there.
“So Coker immediately turned around and all the money they were going to give me, the added on top of Vinnie’s offer,” Rodriguez said.
Pinedo committed to Coker first. The school’s coach reached out to him on Sept. 27. Pinedo planned to call him back the next day, but Hurricane Ian had other plans. Later in the fall, Pinedo made a pair of visits and locked in.
As their senior wrestling seasons unfolded, all three found their way to the FHSAA state championships.
One day, Pinedo got a call.
“Vinnie was climbing in the rankings throughout the year and the coaches reached out and asked me, ‘Do you know Vincent Chavez?’” Pinedo said. “I was like, yes, he’s one of my best friends. He’s my teammate.
“They asked, 'Do you think he’d fit well with the team?’ and I said yes.”
Chavez blasted his way through the Class 2A 285-pound weight class and finished second at the state championships. He had financial assistance already in place when Coker called and added a cherry on top.
“It was a really good deal and I had seen that it wasn’t just that the program there was super-good, but that Derek was going to be there, too,” Chavez said. “It was just a good opportunity for me. I’m so happy it all happened for me.”
All’s well that ends well.
“Everybody got taken care of,” Rodriguez said. “That’s kind of cool.”
BASEBALL
Port Charlotte 10, Cypress Lake 4: At Fort Myers, the Pirates scored early and often to breeze past Cypress Lake in their regular season finale.
Port Charlotte (10-13) scored in every inning but the seventh and struck for four runs in the fourth. Landon Carter homered and doubled, driving in a pair of runs while Ethan Zylstra went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in. Michal Weidner also had a pair of hits and stole a base.
Caleb Campos went the distance for the win, working around seven hits and five Port Charlotte errors. Of Cypress Lake’s four runs, only one was earned.
