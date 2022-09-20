Wasko

Venice’s Carli Waggoner sets the ball for Leah Wasko to make the kill against Riverview in the second set on Tuesday night.

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

VENICE — Nearly 300 spots separate the Venice and Riverview volleyball teams in the state rankings, but the Lady Indians refused to let up in a dominant sweep of the Rams on Tuesday night.

Venice (10-3) led Riverview from start-to-finish in a 3-0 win (25-9, 25-8, 25-6) at the TeePee, allowing five total kills while also winning at the net with a rotation of seven hitters that each recorded kills.


