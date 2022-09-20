VENICE — Nearly 300 spots separate the Venice and Riverview volleyball teams in the state rankings, but the Lady Indians refused to let up in a dominant sweep of the Rams on Tuesday night.
Venice (10-3) led Riverview from start-to-finish in a 3-0 win (25-9, 25-8, 25-6) at the TeePee, allowing five total kills while also winning at the net with a rotation of seven hitters that each recorded kills.
“This is a game about discipline and tonight we showed we can be disciplined against teams who aren’t going to challenge us as much as other teams might,” said senior setter Ashley Reynolds, a third-year starter for Venice. “Later this week we have two really challenging games, so tonight we had to prepare for that.”
Venice’s win over Riverview was the first of three straight days of volleyball for the Indians, who will travel to play at Barron Collier (Naples) tonight and then to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) on Thursday afternoon.
Undefeated outside of the Nike Tournament of Champions, Venice has risen to No. 9 in FL, according to MaxPreps, with potential to climb even further.
“We have a great week ahead of us,” Indians head coach Brian Wheatley said. “We have a tough Barron Collier team, and then we head to St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday where we gotta shed some demons.”
The last time Venice visited the Raiders in Fort Lauderdale, it left with a season-ending 3-1 loss in the state semifinals on Nov. 10, 2018.
This season, the Indians haven't been shy talking about their ability to return to the state tournament.
“I think everyone is super focused and wants to win a championship this year,” Reynolds said. “I think that’s everyone’s goal, and everyone is super committed to doing what they need to do to make that happen.”
In other volleyball action:
Charlotte 3, Braden River 2: At Punta Gorda, Abbie Willis and Jalynn Gardner combined for 23 kills as the Tarpons outlasted the visiting Pirates in an epic, five-set affair, 27-25, 25-22, 24-26, 23-25, 15-8.
Charlotte (12-1) had contributors all over the floor. Maddy Wadsworth had 40 digs, Alyssa Bentley chipped in 24 assists, 13 digs and three of the Tarpons’ nine aces.
Willis led Charlotte with 12 kills while Gardner added 11. Julia Damico had 17 assists and 14 digs.
Charlotte, coming off a Gene Gorman title this past weekend, has not dropped a match since their five-set marathon with Lemon Bay on Sept. 1. The Tarpons entered Tuesday’s match ranked No. 14 in Class 6A and No. 74 in the state on MaxPreps while the FHSAA had them at No. 16 and No. 76.
After an eight-match homestand, Charlotte will now hit the road for its next six dates, beginning with a trip to DeSoto County on Thursday.
The Tarpons’ next home date will be their Oct. 11 regular season finale against Evangelical Christian.
BOYS GOLF
Charlotte County Championship: Lemon Bay took the first round of the three-way county meet on Monday, edging Charlotte by four strokes (166 to 170) and outpacing Port Charlotte (179) by 13.
Playing at Port Charlotte Golf Club, Manta senior Chris Hallman took the day’s medalist honors with a 40, just ahead of sophomore teammate Whyatt Seckel (41).
Charlotte sophomore Miguel Guzman also fired a 41 while Lemon Bay junior Torey Miccio carded a 42. Connor Murphy rounded out Lemon Bay’s scoring with a 43.
Port Charlotte was paced by senior Caleb Campos, whose 43 put him in a seven-way tie with Murphy and Charlotte’s Gavin Croke, Andrew Hynes, Clay Hayse and Edwin Feliciano, as well as Lemon Bay’s Lucas Newcomb.
Round 2 of the three-day meet is Wednesday with Lemon Bay playing host.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.