Tampa Jesuit, which entered the season ranked No. 12 in the country according to Perfect Game, chased Venice starter Houston Wynne in the fourth inning and kept the Indians’ bats quiet for a 4-1 victory Wednesday in the first half of a home-and-home series.
The two teams will meet again today in Tampa.
Venice took an early lead when John Whitney lined a two-out triple to center and scored on Cole Schumaker’s misplayed ground ball to short.
That would be all the Indians (3-3) would muster against the Jesuit duo of Ryan Denison and Brooks Chamberlin. They combined to scatter five hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Wynne protected the Venice lead for three innings and got some help from his defense to escape a jam in the second inning when Whitney gunned down a Jesuit baserunner at the plate.
The Tigers (4-3) finally cracked the code during a three-run fourth inning.
Girls tennis
Charlotte 7, Port Charlotte 0 (Tuesday): The Tarpons swept their Peace River rivals to improve to 3-3 on the season.
No. 1 singles player Sophia Bender defeated PC’s Cassidy Gibbs 8-2 to get the ball rolling. In the day’s most entertaining match, Halayna Roberson outlasted Port Charlotte’s Maddie Francis, 8-7 (5). After that match, Tarpons singles players Kendall Carrico, Sophia Clancy and Kaelyn Carrico won their matches, dropping just one game between them.
The Charlotte doubles tandems won their matches by identical 8-2 scores.
