VENICE — It seemed as if the Venice High baseball team could do no wrong in its playoff opener against Lehigh on Monday night.
Hosting the Lightning in the district quarterfinals, four Venice pitchers — Cole Schumaker, Nate Winterhalter, Huston Wynne and Simon Yochum — combined for the first perfect game in program history, according to Indians coach Craig Faulkner’s estimations, on the way to a 14-0 win (five innings).
“It’s nice for our pitchers to come in and all of them have their pitches working,” Faulkner said shortly after the mercy-rule win. “That’s pretty special. It shows where we’re at this time of the year, which is nice.
“We can use everybody tomorrow (at Riverview). All of those guys could come in for relief, if we need them.”
Starting with Schumaker (two innings), then Winterhalter, Wynne and Yochum for one inning each, Venice (14-12) pitchers struck out seven batters while permitting no hard contact.
But even though each Indians hurler shined, none stood out as much as Wynne.
Away from the team for personal reasons for the past few weeks, the left-hander returned against the Lightning and settled back in — sandwiching a groundout around a pair of strikeouts thanks to a knee-buckling curveball.
“He got cleared last week and he’s been throwing bullpens. He’s ready to go,” Faulkner said of Wynne. “It’s big for us. He came in throwing well, throwing his breaking ball well for strikes. He had a nice changeup (Monday) and with a little less adrenaline, he got his fastball where he wanted to.
“He’s a big guy for us to use in relief in the playoffs. One of our goals was to get Wynne into the game (Monday) to see if he’s ready. It was nice to see him back to his old self. Maybe even better.”
Venice will play at Suncoast Technical College against No. 1 seeded Riverview tonight in the district semifinals at 7 p.m.
Charlotte rained out: Charlotte baseball and softball district tournament openers in Punta Gorda were washed out Monday evening. The baseball game against Cape Coral will resume at 6 p.m. on Tuesday with the Tarpons batting in the bottom of the first.
The softball team's contest against Dunbar was rained out at a similar point, but umpire availability left the game's resumption up in the air.
Bulldogs bounce Bayshore: DeSoto County routed Bayshore on Monday in its district tournament opener, 10-0, to advance to the semifinals.
The Bulldogs will meet district top seed Sebring on Tuesday.
DeSoto did most of its damage during a six-run fourth inning. Leading 3-0, Jace Kellogg got the scoring started with an RBI single. After Aiden Roe's sacrifice fly and Corbin Gilmore's run-scoring double boosted the lead to 6-0, Bayshore's sloppiness burned it. Gilmore would eventually score on a passed ball, Austin Evans on a wild pitch and Lane Fullerton on an error to make it 9-0.
Evans ended it with two outs in the fifth by drawing out a bases-loaded, hit-by-pitch.
