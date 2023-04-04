VENICE – Visiting Parkview made a three-run second inning stand up against Venice on Tuesday, handing the Indians a 3-1 defeat.

The Panthers, ranked No. 9 in Georgia according to MaxPreps, broke through against Venice starter Jackson Lucas, scoring on a single, a sacrifice bunt and an error. Outside of the rocky inning, Lucas pitched well, lasting into the seventh inning, allowing just four hits and a walk. Simon Yochum got the last two outs.


