The Charlotte boys’ tennis team swept visiting DeSoto County in singles competition Thursday and won their match, 6-1.
No. 1 singles player Tyler Olby let the way with a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Jesus Barrera. Noah Jennings outlasted Jaxon Roberts 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2.
Tarpons’ No. 3 player Lex Walsh defeated Marcus Villafuerte 6-1, 6-4. Chris Hopkins needed a second-set tiebreak to outlast DeSoto County’s David Sanchez 6-1, 7-6 (5) and Bruce Bailey dispatched Ezra Moreno, 6-4, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Olby and Jennings defeated Berrera and Moreno, 8-2, but DeSoto County’s No. 2 team of Roberts and Villafuerte got the Bulldogs on the board with an 8-2 win against Walsh and Hopkins.
Junior OlympicsPC’s Thayer shines in SLC: Port Charlotte High junior Bryce Thayer traveled to Salt Lake City earlier this month to compete in fencing. At just 17 years old and competing without a strip coach, Thayer placed 20th out of 284 competitors in the Junior Epee event. Thayer represented the South Florida Fencing Club and the Southwest Florida Fencing Academy.
Girls tennisLemon Bay 6, Parrish 1: The Mantas took four of five singles matches and swept the doubles competition, improving to 5-1 on the season Thursday at Lemon Bay. Parrish’s Odessa Eisch defeated Mantas’ No. 1 singles player Jordan Shirley, 7-5, 6-1, but Marie L’Abbe (6-1, 6-0), Rosey Lowder (6-3, 6-3), Avery Shirley (6-4, 6-0) and Fabiana Artigas (6-1, 6-1) all won their matches to clinch the victory. Jordan Shirley gained a measure of revenge by teaming with L’Abbe to defeat Parrish at No. 1 doubles, 8-4. Lowder and Avery Shirley won their No. 2 doubles match, 8-2. Lemon Bay handed Parrish its first loss of the season.
Boys tennisLemon Bay 7, Parrish 0: The Mantas remained undefeated on the season by sweeping district foe Parrish on Thursday at Lemon Bay. Four of Lemon Bay’s five singles players won without dropping a game, led by No. 1 Stevie Ethier’s 6-0, 6-0 defeat of James Carlson. Hunter Andres, Billey Rand and Caleb Hutcherson also swept their foes. Gray Lowder ran into some resistance at No. 3 but still won easily, 6-1, 6-2. Ethier and Andres won their doubles match 8-0 while Lowder and Rand rolled, 8-1.
SoftballCharlotte 4, Mariner 3: The Tarpons picked up their first win of the season thanks to the pitching of Mia Flores and a trio of hitters. Flores went the distance for the second time in 24 hours, scattering eight hits and surrendering just one earned run while striking out seven. Jazz Jones and Lexi Fitzgerald each had four hits while Faith Wharton added three. Jones also stole two bases. Charlotte improved to 1-1 heading into a rugged stretch of games next week against Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto.
Bishop Verot 3, Lemon Bay 2: The Mantas matched the Vikings pitch-for-pitch and bat-for-bat for six innings Thursday before Bishop Verot walked it off in the bottom of the seventh. The Mantas (0-2) struck first by pushing across both of their runs in their first at-bats. Ella Kraszewski delivered the key hit, an RBI triple. Kraszewski would also come on in relief of starter Mackenzie Vaughan in the fourth inning but took the loss after getting one out in the seventh. She allowed three hits and a walk in her 3 1/3 innings of work. Vaughan also allowed three hits and a walk in her three innings, and was dinged for a pair of runs in the third. Taylor Jones and Haley Gulsby each had a stolen base. Baylee Goff had two hits and a sacrifice.
