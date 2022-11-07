Area Roundup Staff report Nov 7, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys soccerCharlotte 4, North Fort Myers 0: Deacon Powell drove home a pair of goal as the Tarpons opened their 2022-23 campaign with a shutout.Powell scored unassisted to open the scoring early on, then took a pass from Parker Dye for a second goal just 18 minutes in.Powell spread the wealth a short while later by dealing an assist on Levi Wooten’s goal. Braxton Taylor rounded out the Tarpons’ scoring in the 39th minute. Goalkeeper Eli Roberts had three saves for his first varsity shutout.Lemon Bay 2, Sarasota 2: In Englewood, Logan Ho and Tanner Martin scored for the Mantas while Vitalis Zidanavicius recorded six saves in the net to preserve the tie.Christopher Cabrera had an assist. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
