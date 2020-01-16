We’re not quite out of tournament season just yet as Charlotte hosts the Wally Keller classic today and Saturday.
The field features some top talent from around the state as well as most of the area schools and has showcased elite college talent over the years.
“It’s something really nice that a collective group of guys got going 15 years ago,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “What it has built into today is unbelievable. We have 14 guys that are in the NBA that have played in this. That says a lot about it, it’s pretty special.”
The Lady Tarpons, who are in the midst of a 10-2 season, kick off the event against Bishop Verot on Friday at 4 p.m. After that, some southwest Florida powerhouses such as Fort Myers, Canterbury, Riverdale and Evangelical Christian School take on schools from across Florida.
The Tarpons (11-4) get two challenging opponents in Miami-Norland (9-7, 20th in 5A) on Friday at 7:20 p.m. and Blanche Ely (6-10, 36th in 6) on Saturday at 8:20 p.m.
Norland is led offensively by sophomore Cameron Johnson, who averages just over 14 points and senior Jahvon Smith, who gets 13 a night. For Blanche, it’s 6-foot-6 senior Dudley Blackwell, who is grabbing 8 boards a game along with 13 points.
The Tarpons have been on a tear lately and have taken down some top teams, beating Fort Myers on the road and Gate City and Merrill in the Holiday Shootout last month.
As for the other local teams in the field, no one other than Charlotte plays on Friday, but Community Christian opens up Saturday’s play against the Community School of Naples at 11:20 in the secondary gym.
The Mustangs (8-5) have been on a streak, winning 4 of 5 games entering Thursday night while the Community School of Naples is currently 14-1 on the year and rolling as well.
Lemon Bay (6-10) then takes on Dunbar (11-2), which is coming off a strong win over Riverdale, at 1 p.m.
Other local matchups include Venice (6-10) vs. Bartow (16-1) at 6 p.m. and North Port vs. Evangelical Christian at 7:40 p.m.
Venice broke a skid last week in overtime against North Port (4-11) and the Bobcats are just looking to end things in regulation after playing in three straight overtime games, winning two of them.
