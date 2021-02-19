The 2020 softball season was over shortly after it began last season, with most teams playing less than 10 games before it was canceled due to the coronavirus.
That means several teams feel that they have unfinished business to take care of this year.
Venice, Charlotte, DeSoto County and Lemon Bay were all off to winning starts to the year, but each of those teams has lost at least one player from their lineup.
Port Charlotte and North Port, on the other hand, ended 2020 with losing records, but each is looking up this year — with the Pirates returning several seniors and the Bobcats boasting one of the area’s better pitchers in Taylor Roche.
Here’s how each team is shaping up:
Venice
2020 record: 8-2
Coach: Steve Constantino
Key losses: Sophia Cordero
Key returners: Kayleigh Roper, Karsyn Rutherford, Bri Weimer, Becka Mellor, Megan Hanley, Tatum McGrath, Micaela Hartman, Bri O’Connell.
Key additions: Zoey Lynn and Taylor Halback.
2021 outlook: The Indians lost catcher Cordero, but replaced her with Halback, and lost no other starting players. After displaying one of the area’s most explosive offenses in a shortened 2020 season, the Indians are eyeing a district title and beyond.
“We would hope,” Constantino said of competing for the district championship. “We had a little hiccup opening night. The good news is, that was a great setback for us. We went out there expecting to win, and blah blah blah, and we got smacked in the face.”
Charlotte
2020 record: 5-3
Coach: Greg Higgins
Key losses: Kerstyn Shaw, Alyssa Opsahl.
Key returners: Dylan Anthony, Laci Hendrickson, Faith Wharton, Kassidy Hopper, Madison Brooks, Savannah Jacobs.
Key additions: Amber Chumbley, Lexi Fitzgerald, Mia Flores, Josalin Abel.
2021 outlook: The Tarpons lost a pair of hard-to-replace seniors in Shaw and Opsahl, but a deep class of returners, along with some promising freshmen, mean expectations are still high in Punta Gorda.
“I don’t want to say it’s a rebuilding year,” Higgins said. “These girls have all played together as a group for about four years. So they come in and it’s kind of refreshing. Mia and Amber came in and they’re pretty good pitchers as freshmen, which is nice to add to Laci and Dylan.
“These are girls who have played a lot of travel ball, and the nice thing is we can make them better. I think it’s going to be a pretty promising year.”
DeSoto County
2020 record: 8-3
Coach: Roy Dodd
Key losses: Allison Bordner, Desarae Omar, Bre Tew.
Key returners: Jocelyn Villarreal, Kaylie Rhoden.
Key additions: Carlisha Redding, Hailey David.
2021 outlook: The Bulldogs were especially sad to see 2020 come to an early end, with a loaded squad that included a trio of impact seniors. Still, though, 2021 should also be a promising year as the group gains a talented freshman in Redding and will have a pair of workhorse pitchers in Rhoden and David.
“The last couple of years I coached JV and a lot of those players came up,” Dodd said. “We felt we could have tightened up our hitting just a little bit better, and if our hitting is on, a lot of these players are capable of hitting it out of the park.
“We should be competitive in every game we’re on the field.”
Lemon Bay
2020 record: 5-3
Coach: Kim Pinkham
Key losses: Bailey Grossenbacher, Christain Chandler.
Key returners: Ella Kraszewski, Elizabeth Caviston, Haley Gulsby.
Key additions: Peyton Sullivan, Mackenzie Vaughan.
2021 outlook: The Mantas may have lost one of the toughest tandems in the area in Grossenbacher and Chandler — two explosive and versatile athletes.
However, some important pieces return, including Kraszewski in the circle and Caviston and Gulsby in the lineup.
“This team will rely on each player contributing and some learning new positions,” Pinkham said. “We have a tough schedule and will have to find a way to limit errors and make the most of offensive opportunities.
“We will work to be in contention for a district title.”
North Port
2020 record: 2-4
Coach: Frank Baker
Key losses: Ashley Nelson, Madilyn Baker, Jennika Love, Jasmine Rachal.
Key returner: Taylor Roche.
Key additions: Konstantine Belgrade, Breille Carty, Nadia Douglas, Janessa Fluellen, Gabrielle Goodson, Layla Gutierrez, Peyton King, Cassandra Mendez, Caitlyn Paige.
2021 outlook: The Bobcats expect to compete for a district title, especially after opening the season with a 2-0 win over Venice in which Roche threw a complete-game shutout.
Port Charlotte
2020 record: 3-5
Coach: Morgan Coslor
Key losses: Olivia Hernandez.
Key returners: Sara Tirb, Emma Jurisko, Mickey Coslor, Breanna Beck, Madison Boyette, Jordan Klass.
Key additions: Gia Greaves, Alexis Puga.
2021 outlook: The Pirates lost just one impact senior from last season and return a deep senior class of experienced varsity players, along with a pair of newcomers.
“It’s gonna be a great season for us,” Coslor said. “We’re working on some little things to improve our overall game. We have seven seniors with a lot of softball experience, and we have a really solid defense.
“I think we can surprise some people in our district tournament this year.”
