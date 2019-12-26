One of the area's premier basketball tournaments is upon us with seven area teams converging on Lemon Bay High School for the annual Ryan D. Provencher Holiday Shootout.
The top draws coming in will be Port Charlotte and Charlotte taking on the two out-of-state teams, which includes the defending Virginia state champs. Lemon Bay will look to end Mariner's seven-game streak and a few other teams will look to spark a run during the holiday break.
For fans wanting to attend, it's $10 for a two-day pass and $6 for one day.
Here's a deeper look at what's to come during the two-day showcase:
Charlotte and Port Charlotte
2019 records: Tarpons (6-2), Pirates (6-1)
Opponents: Merrill (3-1, WI), Gate City (3-2, VA)
Outlook: The Tarpons and Pirates have jumped to the top of the area and will now face off against two of the best teams in the field.
The Merrill Bluejays, who will be in town from Wisconsin, are ranked as the No. 45 team in their state. The Gate City Blue Devils (3-2) are from Virginia, are ranked as the No. 70 team in their state and are the defending state champs.
The Bluejays feature strong outside shooting led by senior guard Michael Casper. Gate City averages 66.2 points per game and allows 59, which could make for a shootout with Charlotte, while Port Charlotte will most likely slow things down to their pace.
As for the local teams, Charlotte is fresh out of the City of Palms. Their size is a problem for just about any team with three players over 6-foot-7. and have been an offensive juggernaut, averaging 62 points per game.
Port Charlotte hasn't missed a beat after losing their entire starting five. Led by Logan Clauser and Logan Rogers, the Pirates recently notched a win over high-flying Venice and are eager to test themselves against the two out-of-state teams.
Day 1 of the Holiday shootout features Port Charlotte vs. Merrill at 4:30 p.m. and Charlotte vs. Gate City at 6 p.m. Day two is Charlotte/Merrill at 4:40 p.m. and Port Charlotte/Gate City at 6 p.m.
Lemon Bay
2019 record: 4-5
Opponents: Mariner (7-2), Lennard (2-4)
Outlook: The Mantas have been up and down to start this season, but are the only team playing on its home court.
Their first nine games have featured a few they feel they could've won if not for some rookie mistakes, but also a few bright spots, including a buzzer beater against Community Christian.
They've had a tough slate so far with losses to Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Venice and their schedule doesn't get any easier in the Shootout.
They open with Mariner on Day 1 at 7:30 p.m. The Tritons are a force offensively thanks to senior guard Dsean Achilles, who is averaging 19.4 points per game. On Day 2, they face Lennard at 7:30 p.m. to close out the tournament. Lennard is known for having athletic teams, but opened the season with a four-game losing streak. They have since rebounded, winning their past two games entering the Shootout.
Venice
2019 record: 5-4
Opponents: Lennard (2-4), Oviedo (3-7)
Outlook: Through nine games, it looks as if the Indians go as far as Malachi Wideman will take them. Though they have plenty of talent, they have a different composition when the FSU commit isn't on the floor.
That was on display in the City of Palms on Monday. Wideman fouled out with 6:29 left to play with Venice holding a 22-point lead over Lehigh and the Indians were outscored 26-7 down the stretch.
Even so, Venice will be a formidable opponent as long as Wideman suits up. If anything, the Indians will put on a show and most likely pack the stands.
They matchup with Lennard on Day 1 at 1:30 p.m. to kickoff play and then take on Oviedo on Day 2 at 3 p.m.
North Port
2019 record: 1-7
Opponents: Oviedo (3-7), Oasis (0-6)
Outlook: North Port has had a rough start to the year after losing all but one starter. The Bobcats' schedule hasn't helped with losses to Port Charlotte, Sarasota twice, Bishop Verot and Charlotte.
But they could rebound in the Holiday Shootout.
The play of guard Nick Passamonte and forward Jalen Brown has sparked the offense as of late. They matchup with Oviedo on Day 1 at 3 p.m. and struggling Oasis on Day 2 at 1:30 p.m.
Oasis is now coached by former Port Charlotte JV coach Shaun McDonald, who helped the Pirates finish 22-1 last year.
Community Christian
2019 record: 2-3
Opponents: Oasis (0-6), SFCA (4-3)
Outlook: The Mustangs have had a couple late swings go against them this year in two of their three losses.
Against DeSoto, it was a late 3-pointer from Nasir Gilchrist and a few free throws that iced the 4-point win for the Bulldogs. A few games later, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Lemon Bay's Jacob Newcomb stole another win.
But that hasn't shaken their confidence much as the Mustangs feel they're right there. They're led by an experienced group including Ethan Bray, Brandon Hill, Rodney Anicet and freshman Drew Carter.
Community Christian has averaged 75 points in its two wins and should be able to get the offense rolling.
They face off against Oasis on Day 1 (3:30 p.m.) and SFCA on Day 2 (3:30 p.m.). SFCA has three players averaging 14 or more points.
DeSoto County
2019 record: 2-6
Opponents: SFCA (4-3), Mariner (7-2)
Outlook: DeSoto is hoping to get rolling at some point and the Holiday Shootout provides a strong opportunity, though it won't be easy.
The Bulldogs draw SFCA with three double-digit scorers and Mariner, which rides a seven-game win streak.
The key to success will be to continue to feed big man Keimar Richardson and allow guards Nasir Gilchrist and Tony Blanding to open up the perimeter.
The Bulldogs open with SFCA at 5 p.m. and then come back with Mariner at 5 p.m. on Day 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.