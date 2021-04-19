DeSoto County seems to have hit upon some answers. Port Charlotte is turning a corner. Lemon Bay is figuring out how life goes on without a pair of key contributors and Charlotte is wrapping up loose ends.
North Port is seeking a few answers while not resorting to finger pointing. Venice … well, Venice is just Venice.
A rainy forecast is threatening to wash out the regular season’s final week (The Daily Sun regrets the pun), but if the sun does shine, this last stretch of games offers a chance to get everyone pointed in the right direction before next week’s district tournaments.
Here’s a quick look at what has gone well and what needs to be shored up as the postseason looms.
CHARLOTTE (10-9)
The Tarpons have three games this week – a road trip to Fort Myers today and home dates Wednesday and Friday against Mariner and Fort Myers.
What’s going right: Charlotte is on a modest 3-game win streak with a get-right win against Lemon Bay sandwiched by couple of easier games against Parrish Community and Booker. Pitching has been the common thread during the streak. Charlotte’s three starters – Mason Henderson, Quaid Goff and Clay Hayse – combined to toss 14 innings, allowing eight hits and two earned runs (four total), while striking out 16 and walking seven. John Busha is batting .306 with 10 extra-base hits while Justin McQueen leads the team with a .319 mark.
What needs work: Other than Busha and McQueen, Charlotte has only one other regular batting over .300 (Cameron Goff at .308). As a team, Charlotte is batting .213. Defense has also been an occasional struggle, too – Charlotte has given up 32 unearned runs.
DESOTO COUNTY (9-13)
With a dominating three-game sweep against an overmatched Lake Placid, the Bulldogs moved to 9-13 on the season. This, after beginning the year 1-12. In winning eight of nine, DeSoto County has cut its strikeout rate in half while doubling its walk rate.
What’s going right: As hinted at above, DeSoto County has dramatically reduced its chase rate at the plate. When Lemon Bay’s Abel Albarran threw a 10-strikeout, two-walk, no-hitter at the Bulldogs on March 25, outside fastballs proved DeSoto’s downfall – be it chasing pitches out of the zone or watching Albarran paint the black. DeSoto County immediately went to work on its recognition and everything fell into place. The Bulldogs have scored 70 runs in its nine games since that no-hitter, twice the amount they scored during their first 13 games. After batting .174 over their first 13 games, the Bulldogs have hit .308 (74 0f 240) over their past nine games.
What needs work: Only the first two wins of the 8-1 stretch have come against winning competition. Lake Placid is 1-14. Fort Meade is 7-15 and LaBelle is 6-12. After beating Lemon Bay (17-5) to start the hot streak, DeSoto County hammered Sebring (15-8), 10-0. The Bulldogs will travel to Sebring today to prove that win was no fluke.
LEMON BAY (17-5)
The fastest team on the Gulf Coast slowed down a little bit during the same stretch of time that found DeSoto County taking off. The Mantas have gone 4-3 since winning the first two games of that three-game series against DeSoto County. The Mantas have two games this week – today at Cardinal Mooney and Wednesday at home against Imagine.
What’s going right: Abel Albarran has allowed just one run since March 11. He threw a no-hitter against DeSoto County and has allowed just seven hits in 24 innings during that stretch, while striking out 36. For the season, he sports a 0.57 earned-run average and teams are batting just .090 against him. At the plate, he has recorded at least one hit in 18 of 22 games and, after a three-hit night against North Port on Friday, he’s batting an even. 500 (33 of 66) on the season. Elsewhere in the lineup, freshman Joel Vazquez set a school record with his 35th stolen base and the Mantas have five regulars batting .306 or better.
What needs work: Lemon Bay has an ace, but who’s No. 2 and No. 3? Jason Lepage was that guy until he went down with a season-ending arm injury. Trey Rutan (3.82 ERA) and Barrett Curry (4.48 ERA) are the only other pitchers with more than 20 innings of work. Lepage is also a loss in the lineup. Before his injury, he was batting .393. Lemon Bay is also currently without Sebastian Daubner and his .389 average.
NORTH PORT (10-12)
Two weeks ago, the Bobcats stunned Sarasota Riverview and knocked off Lemon Bay and found themselves above water at 10-9. Not much has gone right since, as North Port has been outscored 21-6 in losing three games that were winnable on paper. The frustration was apparent as the Bobcats got chippy on Friday during a 5-1 loss at Lemon Bay. Road trips to Venice and Hardee await this week.
What’s going right: The top five spots in the Bobcats’ lineup are stout. The fearsome fivesome of Ben Brown, Mike Murray, Kyle Yeager, Brayden Kelly and Brandon Long is batting a collective .345 with 34 extra-base hits, 53 runs scored and 58 runs batted in. Brown is batting a cool. 400 (28 of 70) with 14 doubles from the leadoff spot, followed by Mike Murray’s .365 clip. Kyle Yeager is batting .343, followed by Long (.318) and Kelly (.290).
What’s needs work: As the team’s Nos. 4 and 5 hitters Long and Kelly have scored just five runs all season and that points to North Port’s great flaw – little to no production from the bottom half of the lineup. The rest of the Bobcats outside the top five are batting .215 collectively with just three doubles and 17 RBI. For much of the season, that weakness was shielded by the Bobcats’ pitching, but that has faltered of late, as well.
PORT CHARLOTTE (7-11)
On March 22, the Pirates lost to Community School of Naples, 5-1. Coach Rodney Taylor was annoyed at how the Pirates had let another game get away from them, but overall, he was upbeat. Why? His young, 1-9 team was in yet another game all the way to the end. It reminded him of the 2018 team that went 6-17 then came back the following season to go 18-9. He figured his team was on the verge of figuring out some things. He was right. Port Charlotte has gone 6-2 since the loss.
What’s going right: During the current three-game winning streak, everything has gone right. Port Charlotte outscored Booker, North Port and Lely 31-7, grinding out 34 hits along the way. Freshman Landon Carter is batting .386 overall and .423 (11 of 26) during Port Charlotte’s last eight games.
What needs work: Port Charlotte has developed what amounts to a five-man pitching staff with the emergence of Devon Collier, but as a unit, the Pirates’ pitchers don’t miss a lot of bats. That puts the onus on a streaky defense. As a result, one in three runs scored against Port Charlotte is unearned.
VENICE (15-6)
Venice returned to the mortal realm this past week to play teams whose rosters consisted entirely of humans and the result was predictable – a 12-1 win against Cardinal Mooney (14-7) and a 9-1 yawner over Sarasota (13-9). Three games this week match Venice against North Port (10-12), Braden River (17-5) and Cypress Lake (13-7).
What’s going right: Venice is the area’s most experienced team, boasting more seniors and juniors than anyone else, and it shows in the offensive statistics. The team is batting an even .300 with 26 extra-base hits. Michael Robertson, one of the nation’s top high school prospects, leads the way with his .444 average.
What needs work: Venice can occasionally strike out in bunches. In fact, 45 percent of the team’s strikeouts have come in its six defeats, but that’s more a function of the high-level pitching it has faced than any fatal flaw. The Aiden Beechy/Huston Wynne/Mos Eisley Cantina pitching approach also looks very sustainable heading into postseason play.
