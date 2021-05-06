Five area high schools will be represented at the track and field state championships this weekend at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
A weekend after each area school sent several athletes to regionals, just 29 local competitors remain.
Athletes in the 1A — no local schools — and 3A — Charlotte and Port Charlotte — will compete for their spots on the podium today.
The 3A action begins at 4 p.m. with several events, including the boys long jump, as sophomore Tarpons athlete Brayan Augustin (ranked 13th/16) competes.
The only other Charlotte athlete to qualify for the state meet — Michenel Mede — is ranked first in 3A in the javelin throw. He will compete at 5:30 p.m.
Tyler Wadsworth, the only Port Charlotte representative, will compete in the 800 meter run (ranked 13th) at 8:25 p.m.
Saturday competitors
North Port — competing in 4A with Venice — will send an area-high 15 athletes, including three relay teams: the boys 4x400, girls 4x400 and boys 4x800.
The boys 4x400 — Justin Ramirez, Ruben Rodriguez, Teagen Sabo, John Schwinne — is ranked 15th and the girls 4x400 — Kylah Buckle, Ariana Rodriguez, Brenda Smith, Amber Turner — is ranked 12th.
But the boys 4x800 team — Nicard Labossiere, Zachary Rathburn, Joseph Smith, Cameron Turnberger — is ranked second in the state and has a chance to bring home gold.
Buckle is another Bobcat with a chance at a state title. The junior is ranked first in the 400 meter run and ranked sixth in the 200 meter run, along with being a part of the 4x400 team.
Other North Port competitors include: Labossiere in the 800 meter run (6th), Turnberger in the 800 meter run (12th), Smith in the 800 meter run (15th) and Autumn Coyle in the pole vault (7th).
The Indians will send 11 athletes to UNF, with Jacey Tippman in the javelin throw (2nd) as the highest-ranked athlete in an event.
Along with Tippman, Venice will also send its 4x400 girls relay team (13th) — Ashley Ayette, Leah Bartlett, Kareena Legare, Alana Piggins and Kiki Slattery — along with Alex Council in the javelin throw (12th) and 800-meter run competitor Juliana Courville (13th).
The boys team will be represented by Charles Brantley in the triple jump (11th), Trevor Owen in the pole vault (15th) and Elliot Washington in the 100 meter dash (14th).
