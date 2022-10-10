Volleyball is back, just in the nick of time.
With district tournaments set to begin on Oct. 17, three local teams didn’t know if they would be allowed to compete until word came down on Monday.
Volleyball is back, just in the nick of time.
With district tournaments set to begin on Oct. 17, three local teams didn’t know if they would be allowed to compete until word came down on Monday.
After a lengthy meeting, Charlotte County Schools decided its athletic programs will be allowed to restart practices today. For volleyball teams, that means Lemon Bay, Charlotte and Port Charlotte will be allowed to finish their regular seasons and compete in their district tourneys.
The decision came just in time, as the volleyball regular season ends Saturday.
Lemon Bay, Charlotte and Port Charlotte will meet at Charlotte High for a tri-match on Saturday.
DeSoto County is also a go. Since Hurricane Ian left significant damage to the high school, the Bulldogs will practice at nearby West Elementary School. The Bulldogs will play the remainder of their regular season games on the road.
Saturday, DeSoto will face North Port and celebrate their seniors prior to the game. With districts right around the corner, the Bulldogs are in good shape, as they are familiar with their opponents. This season, DeSoto played district opponents Hardee and Lake Placid and posted a 3-0 record, losing just one set.
Sarasota County Schools decided last week to reopen in phases. Although North Port was not a part of Phase 1, due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Bobcats back at practice. They will return to the court Thursday in a match against Bayshore.
Venice is ready to go, returning to the Tee Pee this week. Since Venice was a part of Sarasota's first phase of reopening, the Indians returned to class on Monday. They have a full slate of games this week, opening on Tuesday against Cardinal Mooney, then facing Clearwater Central Catholic on Thursday and Ocala Vanguard on Saturday.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.