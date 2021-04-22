Three area teams will be sending nearly a dozen athletes to the boys weightlifting state championships that begin today and conclude tomorrow.
The 1A state meet — locally represented by 11 lifters from Lemon Bay — will begin at 9:30 this morning and last through the afternoon at Port St. Joe High School.
Both the 2A — with Charlotte, Port Charlotte and DeSoto County — and 3A — with Venice and North Port — state meets will takes place on Saturday, with 2A lifters at Port St. Joe High and 3A athletes at St. Cloud High School.
Here's who you should pay attention to:
Regional champions moving on
Lemon Bay will have four individual regional champions among their lifters today.
Those include: Alex Truisi in the 119-pound weight class (290-pound total lift), Ethan Lemoyne in the 129-pound weight class (355-pound total), Julian Ordaz in the 183-pound weight class (460-pound total) and Henry Schouten of the 199-pound weight class (520-pound total).
Charlotte, which led all area teams with 12 state qualifiers, will have five regional title winners representing them at Saturday’s state meet.
Those include: Jaden Opalach of the 139-pound weight class (490-pound total), Brenner Bogle of the 154-pound weight class (530-pound total), Matthew Tiseo of the 183-pound weight class (515-pound total), Christian Kreegel of the 199-pound weight class (635-pound total) and Logan Pritchard of the 219-pound weight class (630-pound total).
Venice will send 11 lifters — three of which took home first in regionals.
Those include: Jacob Papantonakis of the 139-pound weight class (485-pound total), Damon Wilson of the 238-pound weight class (610-pound total) and David Raney of the unlimited weight class (615-pound total).
Port Charlotte will send five lifters on to states, but two of them — Jakobe Morgan of the 129-pound weight class (415-pound total) and Dekwann Martin of the unlimited weight class (690-pound total) — both won their region.
North Port’s two lifters — Nathan Clark and Gabriel Rodriguez — did not win their region, nor did Blas Cervantes, the lone representative from DeSoto County.
Lifters who can bring home gold
Papantonakis of Venice currently has the highest total lift (485 pounds) of any competitor in the 139-pound weight class by at least 25 pounds — giving him a good chance of winning it all.
Pritchard of Charlotte is one of the strongest lifters in the 219-pound weight class despite weighing in at just 207 at regionals. His bench of 345 is second-best and his clean and jerk of 285 is best in his weight class — putting him on pace to beat Julius Moreland of Columbia by five pounds for first.
Martin of Port Charlotte in the unlimited weight class is 50 pounds behind the 420-pound bench press of Damontae Gibson of Baker County, but his clean and jerk of 320 pounds is 45 pounds better than Gibson’s — meaning he has to make up for just five pounds.
