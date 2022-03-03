It was a strong Day 1 for the 29 wrestlers representing five area schools at the state championships in Kissimmee.
In all, 17 won their first match on Thursday afternoon while 23 total survived the first day. The area’s seven region champions went 7-0. Meanwhile the area’s 11 region runner-ups went 10-4 with 10 advancing in either the championship or consolation brackets.
Charlotte, which sent 10 wrestlers to the Class 2A championships, went 9-4 on Day 1. Lemon Bay, which sent an area-best 11, went 7-11. All three of North Port’s representatives won their opening-round matches. Venice’s two representatives went 2-1 while Port Charlotte’s trio went 2-2.
Here’s a breakdown of each team’s results from the first day of the state championships”
CHARLOTTE
The defending state champions were expected to be in the mix for another state title along with perennial powerhouses Lake Gibson and Jesuit and got nine of its 10 wrestlers to Day 2.
As expected, 126 title favorite Andrew Austin routed his first-round opponent, Jace Brown (Okeechobee) with a first-round pin. The Tarpons’ other two region champions also took care of business with Patrick Nolan (120) and Biaggio Frattarelli (285) winning their first-round matches.
Other title hopefuls – Camren French (106), Isaac Church (152), Cael Newton (195) also stayed alive, though Church lost his first-round match. He came back and defeated Wesley Chapel’s Nicholas Isereno in a 12-4 major decision in the consolation round.
Kaiden Ballinger (113) and James Baltutis (160) won their first round matches. Nathaniel Box (220) lost his opener but won his consolation-round match. Luke Davis (138) did not advance.
LEMON BAY
Coming into the championships, Mantas coach Mike Schyck was hopeful the team could get five wrestlers on the podium by the end of the weekend. That remains a possibility, though Lemon Bay will have a little work to do.
As expected, defending state champion Lance Schyck (182) obliterated his first-round foe. Justin Brady (132), Koen Hoffman (160) and Chase Alden (170) also won their first-round matches.
Brycen Warren (126) lost his first-round match but stayed alive with a win in the consolation round. Caleb Corridino (145) and Marcus Lopez (195) did the same.
A few rough draws ended the runs of Jack Oliver (106), Logan Kelly (113) and Miguel Diaz (285). Ben Arnett, who snuck into states with a four-place finish at regionals, ran into top-ranked Robert Tyre in his opener and then lost his consolation-round match.
NORTH PORT
It was a terrific first day for the Bobcats’ trio of Sean-Michael Gonzalez, Vincent Donatelle and Dominic Joyce.
The Bobcats’ title hopes rest with Joyce, who finished as a runner-up a year ago in a tough, 7-5 decision. This year, he opened with a first-round pin.
Meanwhile, Sean-Michael Gonzalez (126) and Vincent Donatelle (160) also took care of business with relatively easy first-round results.
PORT CHARLOTTE
It was an up-and-down day for the Pirates, though the down part wasn’t all that unexpected.
Tyler Rodriguez won his opening match at 152 with a first-round pin. The hard-charging Josiah Arroyo, who surprised with a region title, put in a blue-collar effort in nabbing his first-round victory in a decision.
Okten Logue, who entered the season as Port Charlotte’s best hope for a state champion, never fully recovered from a January automobile accident and it showed at the state meet. He lost his opening-round match, then forfeited his consolation appearance.
VENICE
The duo of Blaine Taranto and Gage Wiggins survived their first day, though Wiggins had to put in a little extra work.
Taranto (120) dominated Miami Beach’s Alejandro Rodriguez for a 13-2 major decision.
Meanwhile, Wiggins dropped his first-round match but came back in the consolation round to dispatch Creekside’s Keanan Sexton with a second-round pin.
Today’s action begins at 11 a.m. with Class 1A. Class 2A follows at 1:30 while Class 3A begins at 6 p.m.
