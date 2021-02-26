ENGLEWOOD — Logic would dictate that when a team goes down a player, they would be at a huge disadvantage, especially if it happens in the closing moments of regulation.
It was a golden opportunity for the Lemon Bay High School girls soccer team in its Class 4-A state semifinals game Friday night against Arnold, and being the host team made things all the better.
Instead, the Marlins’ desperation became their biggest weapon, and they were able to not only get the game into overtime, but completely dominate it, scoring twice to lift them to a 3-1 victory.
Arnold coach Larry Cecchini said that red card might have been the best thing that happened to them.
“I have never seen my team play the way they did. We had to talk them off a ledge and say this is not the way we play, and that red card made me put my foot down,” Cecchini said. “We had to go back to what we were doing and they relaxed and started playing soccer.”
In the 74th minute of a very chippy match, Arnold’s Haley Zelko spiked a Manta Ray player and was sent off with a red card, and the Mantas nearly pulled out a victory, but were unable to convert on several great chances late., especially one from Sophia Cherniak in the closing moments that went just wide.
In the overtime, Arnold dominated. In the 84th minute, Gracie Hundley was able to take advantage of some miscommunication in Lemon Bay’s back end, find Marissa Sparks, who put the ball past a committed Isabella Ragazzone to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead.
In the second overtime period, Olivia Lebdaoui, who scored the first goal of the game in the first half, found the corner for an unassisted goal in the 93rd minute to put the game to bed.
“If we had played that way from the beginning, it would have been a much different game,” Cecchini said. “Lemon Bay came out and played hard and made us work for it.”
“Sometimes when the odds are against you, you find that magic. Our girls played hard, they put everything they had out there,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “We reached the final four and that’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
Arnold (13-4-2) got off to a fast start, with Lebdaoui scoring on a nice pass from Karen Jones in the 24th minute to give the Marlins the edge.
But as it seemed Arnold was going to run and hide, Cherniak got a free kick from 30 yards out and drilled it into the left corner, past goalkeeper Skye Hendrix to tie the game three minutes later.
The goal inspired Lemon Bay (15-8), which took the momentum though was unable to capitalize, setting up the finish.
Arnold outshot Lemon Bay 24-12, though Lemon Bay had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks. It was the shot disparity that proved the difference.
“We had things going our way, we had a few chances, unfortunately, we didn’t challenge the goalie enough, and that’s what happens,” Cooke said.
