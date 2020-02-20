ARCADIA - The last time the DeSoto County boys basketball team made the regional round of the playoffs, most of its current players were just beginning elementary school.
After winning the first district championship in 12 years last Friday, the Bulldogs fell behind early to Astronaut in the regional quarterfinals on Thursday night and couldn’t catch up in a 73-43 loss.
By the time halftime came around, DeSoto County found itself in a 23-point hole and little time left to dig out of it.
“We came out too flat. I guess we were afraid of the moment,” DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow said. “But they weren’t and they played a heck of a first half. They shot the ball lights-out and we couldn’t get the ball to fall in the ocean.
“But I was proud of my kids. They didn’t quit or give up.”
DeSoto County (13-12) trailed from the opening seconds as Ryan Farner got an offensive rebound and drilled a 3-pointer on his team’s first possession.
That shot alone would be enough to outscore the Bulldogs in the first quarter as they couldn’t get a single shot from the field to fall.
Though the offense started to come to life in the second quarter, the War Eagles offense didn’t slow down.
Jace Carter (18 points), Farner (17 points) and Ryan Smith (15 points) paced the Astronaut offense as each offered a different offensive skillset — with Carter being a slasher and distributor, Farner a long-range shooter and Smith a relentless post player.
Despite the halftime deficit, DeSoto County didn’t back into the loss.
The Bulldogs brought the gym to the life for the first time midway through the third quarter as Nazir Gilchrist hit a layup, Ethan Redden stole the ball and scored and Gilchrist came back with a deep 3-pointer.
“If our shot was going, the crowd would have gotten into it in the first half,” Nicklow said. “In the second half we fed off them a little bit to get us back in the game somewhat.”
The run brought DeSoto County to within 25 points, but that’s about as close as the game would be for the remainder of the night.
Gilchrist (15 points) and Keimar Richardson (10 points) helped the Bulldogs keep the game from reaching a running clock while Jamari Redding (9 points) led the team in first-half scoring.
Though the year is now over for the Bulldogs it will stand as the first district championship season since 2007 despite a 2-8 start that had many counting out the team’s chances.
“My kids believed in me from the start,” Nicklow said. “They believed in themselves, too, and that’s what turned us around from a 2-8 start when it looked like we couldn’t get nowhere and couldn’t buy a win.
“They just stayed the course. They believed in me. I believed in them. And we reaped the benefits in a district championship. I know we lost tonight and wanted more basketball, but hey, for my fourth year I’m proud.”
