Adrian has been a steady presence early on this season for Venice, but played key roles in all three of the team’s games this past week.
In a 3-1 win against Braden River, Adrian contributed a run batted in. He followed that up with a three-hit outing during Venice’s 1-0 win against previously undefeated Sarasota, then he capped his week by coming up big at the plate and on the mound against defending state champion, Island Coast.
After Venice slipped into a 4-0 hole, Adrian got the Indians on the scoreboard with an RBI single. With Venice still trailing 4-2, Adrian came on in relief with one on and one out in the fifth and fanned both hitters.
Venice knotted the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the inning, then Adrian delivered a scoreless sixth as the Indians went on to win in 10 innings, 5-4.
DAVA HOFFER
Charlotte softball, sophomore
The Port Charlotte transfer had a great time this past week, playing a key role in a win over her former teammates, as well as aiding the Tarpons’ 26-run outburst over a two-game span.
In Charlotte’s 12-1 win over the Pirates, Hoffer slapped a pair of doubles, drove in a pair of runs and tossed a pair of scoreless innings in relief of Mia Flores.
Two days later, Charlotte routed Riverdale, 14-0. Hoffer went 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk and four runs batted in. She also started in the circle for the Tarpons, going four innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
