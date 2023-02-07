Madison Atwood returned this season as a two-time state champion — where she broke the record in the clean and jerk.
She broke the record for a Regional lift in the clean and jerk this week. On her home turf, during the at the Florida Regional 1A District championship, she lifted 240 in the clean and jerk on her way to a dominant performance.
She won her 183-pound weight class by 115 pounds, putting up 440 points with her nearest competitor bringing up 325.
The Imagine School North Port senior has had an eventful 2022 and 2023 already.
Over the summer, she earned a 2022 USA Weightlifting National Title. She’d already won the Florida Weightlifting Federation competition.
ANDRI VARGAS
DeSoto County, sophomore
Andri Vargas scored his 24th goal of the season Friday as DeSoto county downed LaBelle in the District 4A-12 championship.
The teams were ranked of No. 2 and No. 3 before the game began.
DeSoto County ended up winning 2-0 and for its second consecutive district title. The Bulldogs are now eying the Class 4A Final Four.
Vargas is a key component to this year’s squad.
His 24th goal breaks a team record for goals in a season.
“It felt great that I got to score,” Vargas said. “I hope I get to score more.”
DeSoto County improved to 15-3-2 with Friday’s win.
