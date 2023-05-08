You’ve heard the name, but it was probably from his exploits on the football field.
Truth be told, though, Augustin is leaping into some rare air during his senior season with the Tarpons’ track and field team.
Augustin won the long jump district title last month with a distance of 7.02 meters.
During this past week’s Region 3A-3 meet at Charlotte, he edged that lofty mark by the barest of margins – 7.03 meters.
He needed every bit of that length, too, as teammate Avant Harris flew 6.99 meters in his best attempt. That’s a difference of a mere 1 ½ inches.
Both will move on to the state where Augustin’s distance is currently tied for the best in Class 3A.
MARISSA MUZIO
Charlotte softball, junior
Just what the potent Charlotte offense needed – another red-hot bat.
After a slow start to the season, Muzio has established herself in the Tarpons lineup, especially since the team’s April 11 game against Venice.
In the last eight games beginning with that victory against Venice, Muzio is batting .409 with three doubles and three triples. She currently has a six-game hitting streak and, during this past week in district tournament action, she collected two triples and five runs batted in as Charlotte won its first district crown in 28 years.
Charlotte opens its latest regional playoff campaign on Thursday at home against Land O’Lakes.
