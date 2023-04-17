Senior Kaylie Rhoden pitches against Southwest Florida Christian Academy. She held the Kings to just two hits in a 12-1 win. Rhoden had a string of 37 consecutive batters covering 11 innings, without allowing a hit across the three DeSoto wins last week.
Lemon Bay's Brady Ham (10) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer against North Port in the first inning during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday at CoolToday Park in North Port.
As the Bulldogs were winning their three games this past week by a combined score of 38-9, Rhoden simply refused to surrender a hit.
After Port Charlotte opened DeSoto’s first game of the week by victimizing Rhoden for three runs on two hits, Rhoden went the rest of the way, permitting just three walks and getting the 6-3 win.
She tossed a pair of hitless innings to finish off DeSoto County’s 20-5 romp against Bayshore, then twirled three hitless innings to open the Bulldogs’ 12-1 win against Southwest Florida Christian.
In all, she faced 37 consecutive batters without surrendering a hit.
For good measure, she batted .400 in the three victories.
BRADY HAM
Lemon Bay baseball, senior
Sometimes it is said the stage was too big for someone.
In the case of Brady Ham this past Saturday, the stage wasn’t big enough to contain him. Along the way, he helped the Mantas shake off a loss to Charlotte the night before with a 10-0 victory against North Port at CoolToday Park.
Playing at the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, Ham lofted a two-run blast to right. He admitted to being surprised it went out.
“I saw a fastball on the first pitch and elevated it,” he told The Daily Sun’s Chuck Ballaro. “Hitting a home run here is different from high school. I thought it was a routine fly ball.”
Ham was also Saturday’s starting pitcher. He cruised through four innings, allowing just three runners and one hit while striking out five.
