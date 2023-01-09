Charlotte's Camren French gains the upper hand during his match against Jesuit's Roman Lermer on Saturday during the Class 2A state championship match at 106. French lost, 6-4, to finish second. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Sun photo by Patrick Obley
DeSoto County’s Yahri Tyler, left, drives to the basket while being guarded by Port Charlotte’s Bryanna Griffiths during Monday night’s game.
DeSoto’s Yahri Tyler, center, is pressured by North Port defenders Thursday at North Port High School.
After two successful seasons in the 106-pound weight class, the last ending in a runner-up finish at the Class 2A state championships this past spring, French moved up to the 113-pound class for his junior season.
Making the move to 113 with him was Jesuit’s Roman Lerner, the foe who beat French for the title. Earlier this season, Lerner rubbed it in a little with a 5-2 victory at the Knockout Christmas Classic.
On Saturday, French earned a measure of revenge, taking down Lerner with a 4-3 decision for the title at the annual Jensen Beach Cradle Cancer Invitational IBT.
French knocked of Palm Harbor University’s Zack Berry (ranked No. 9 in Class 3A) and South Dade’s Guillermo Jaramillo (No. 12 in 3A) on the way to the title showdown with Lerner.
With the strong weekend, French improved to 21-2 on the season. He and Lerner are likely to remain Class 2A’s top two wrestlers at 113, likely tangling with each other at regionals and state.
YAHRI TYLER
DeSoto County, freshman
Brace yourselves: Stats incoming!
Earlier this season, Zeri Tyler celebrated her 1,000th-career point. Her younger sister might hit that mark even quicker than she.
Yahri Tyler, the Bulldogs’ 6-0 freshman, is averaging 13.5 points and a whopping 13.9 rebounds through 13 games this season. She has recorded nine consecutive double-doubles, the latest coming during Friday’s 51-14 demolishing of Palmetto.
While she just barely got there on Friday (10 points, 10 rebounds), Tyler has posted some monster outings this season, including an 11-point, 26-rebound performance in a 56-55 win against Lake Region and a 16-point, 21-board effort during DeSoto’s 57-50 win against Sebring.
Her rebounding comes at both ends of the floor – 89 on offense, 92 on defense. The last time she failed to reach double figures was during a 62-33 rout of Lemon Bay on Nov. 29. She’ll try to correct that Tuesday at Lemon Bay.
