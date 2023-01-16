The Mantas’ jack-of-trades had another outstanding week during a pair of victories this past week.
In a 63-48 win against visiting DeSoto County on Jan. 10, Collins scored 16 points and dished 10 assists. The assists were a season-high for her.
On Friday in a 55-20 rout of Clewiston, she scored a season-high 25 points while grabbing a season-high 12 rebounds as Lemon Bay improved to 12-7 on the season.
Collins is now averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, ranking in the team’s top-three in each category. She has reached double figures in 15 of 19 games this season, and cracked 20 points three times.
DEACON POWELL
Charlotte soccer, sophomore
Late last week, Charlotte coach Greg Winkler texted the Daily Sun a simple message regarding Powell:
“This kid is just a sophomore and he is rewriting our record book!”
This past week, Powell poured in a whopping seven goals over three games – all Tarpon victories – to boost his season total to 27. He is setting a new school record each time he finds the net.
The week began with a 5-1 win against rival Port Charlotte, when Powell delivered two goals. The following evening, Powell led the Tarpons to a 7-0 rout of Lehigh, recording a hat trick in the process.
Finally in an 8-0 mercy-shortened outing against Imagine, Powell caught net two more times.
