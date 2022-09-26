Murphy was a steady presence for the Mantas throughout last week’s Charlotte County Championships.
In the unique three day format, teams from Lemon Bay, Charlotte and Port Charlotte played at each school’s home course. The first two days were nine-hole competitions while the final round was 18 holes at Charlotte’s home course.
Murphy shot a 43 on the first day, then fired a tourney-best 38 on Day 2. On the crucial final day, Murphy’s 78 gave him a three-day total of 159, earning him medalist honors.
Lemon Bay needed just about every par and birdie it could get, as the Mantas barely held off Charlotte, 659-667.
CHARLEY GOBERVILLE
Venice volleyball, sophomore
Venice’s standout hitter has been a force all season, but especially stepped it up over this past week, according to head coach Brian Wheatley.
After Venice dismissed Riverview, permitting the Rams just 23 points during a sweep, the team hit the road to face stiff competition at Barron Collier and St. Thomas Aquinas.
After losing the first set at Barron Collier, Goberville led the charge that saw Venice take the next three sets for the victory.
That set the stage for a cathartic victory at St. Thomas Aquinas, a place the Indians had not won in 20 years. They took the match in a sweep.
Wheatley did not have final stats on hand, but identified Goberville’s contributions as vital to the wildly successful week.
