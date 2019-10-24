Daisy Marquardt
Port Charlotte swim
Port Charlotte swimmer Daisy Marquardt continued her standout season with a strong performance at the Tri-County Championships on Saturday.
Marquardt had a second place individual finish in the 100-yard freestyle and also finished in fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay and fifth in the 200-yard medley relay.
"She was able to compete against great swimmers," Port Charlotte coach J.R. Whaley said. "The times weren’t bests, but it’s a good indication of the work she’s put in this season and where she’s at heading into the state series. Great teammate, positive leader and never a negative comment."
Tony Blanding
DeSoto County football
DeSoto County junior Tony Blanding has been one of the hottest if not the hottest quarterback in the area over the past two weeks.
He has notched back-to-back four touchdown games and threw for over 300 yards in last week's 28-10 win over LaBelle. Against Lemon Bay the week prior, Blanding threw for 277. As the Bulldogs continue their playoff push, Blanding will help lead the way.
"Tony had a great game Friday," DeSoto coach Bumper Hay said. "He threw four touchdowns, two of which were (run-pass options). People tried to give me credit for the play call. I told them that was all Tony's read. He obviously made the right read."
