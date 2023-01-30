Something special was happening this past Monday night when the Manta Rays played host to Bradenton Christian.
Just 11 days earlier, Lemon Bay scratched and clawed their way to a one-point win at Bradenton Christian. In that affair, Taylor Orris had been held under 10 points for the first time in eight games.
In the rematch, it was clear early on that Orris was red-hot. Her teammates picked up on it immediately and soon the game plan was “get the ball in Taylor’s hands as soon as possible.”
By the time she was finished, Orris had a career-high 43 points and Lemon Bay had a 74-55 win.
She missed the school’s single-game scoring record by a mere bucket, set by Mantas Hall of Famer Angie (Snyder) Nolan more than 30 years ago.
Orris also surpassed 800 career points during the game.
JETT McCAULEY
Charlotte wrestling, junior
Jett McCauley has been a standout all season for the Tarpons, navigating Class 2A’s loaded 182-pound weight class meet by meet, match by match.
That steady success has earned McCauley a No. 5 ranking at Kabra Wrestling.
This weekend at the Gene Gorman Showcase, McCauley put on a show en route to the event's Outstanding Wrestler honor.
McCauley went 9-0 on Friday and Saturday. In perhaps his two most notable matches, McCauley pinned Jensen Beach’s Malachi Harriel (No. 6 in 1A) and posted an 8-0 major decision against New Smyrna’s Sawyer Vanrider (No. 7 in 2A).
In all, McCauley recorded five pins, a tech fall and two major decisions. Only Suwanee’s Benjamin Lewis (No. 19, Class 1A) was able to limit McCauley to a 3-point decision in a 14-11 outcome.
McCauley will continue to be tested this week when the Tarpons head up to Lakeland to participate in the Lake Gibson IBT.
