Hunter Zirkle (standing) and Jamari Redding provided the winning touchdown for the Bulldogs when Zirkle’s hard hit on the quarterback popped the ball into the air for Redding to carry into the end zone for the winning score, 20-14, over George Jenkins.
Entering the 2022 season, Bulldogs coach Sam Holland knew he had lightning in a bottle with Zirkle, who had put on 35 pounds of muscle during the offseason.
“We could have, probably, two of the better defensive ends in the area,” Holland said last month, referring to Zirkle and Jamari Redding.
The duo teamed up this past Friday and led DeSoto County to victory at George Jenkins. Early in the game, Zirkle recovered a fumble forced by Redding. Late, with DeSoto trailing 14-12, Zirkle pummeled the Jenkins quarterback, forcing a fumble that Redding plucked out of the air and returned for the game-winning score.
In three games, Zirkle has 12 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and three pressures.
SOPHIA STIWICH
Lemon Bay golf, Freshman
You won’t see a ninth-grader in this space very often but the Manta Rays’ newcomer has made an immediate impact on the links for Lemon Bay.
Prior to the beginning of the year, Lemon Bay coach Darrell Roach said Stiwich was a “dedicated golfer with a strong junior golf tournament background.”
Stiwich immediately proved him correct when she fired a 36 and took medalist honors in Lemon Bay’s season-opener against Hardee. Since that day, she has carded two more 36s and a 38, earning medalist honors three more times.
Lemon Bay this past week named Stiwich its girls’ athlete of the month for August.
