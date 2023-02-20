Imagine School’s defending USA American Open National Champion Tristain Atwood successfully clean and jerks 235 pounds earlier in February. She won a state championship Saturday in Lakeland, lifting a combined 435 pounds.
Charlotte' s Kirby Schmitz drives the baseline during Thursday night's Regional playoff game against Largo High School. Schmitz finished with 19 points and led the Tarpons to a 64-56 victory over Largo.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Tristain Atwood was a runner-up in state weightlifting in 2020-21 but suffered an injury that kept her from competition her junior year.
She returned her senior year to work with her twin sister and teammates to give Imagine School North Port its highest team placing in the Girls Weightlifting State Championship held Saturday at Lakeland.
Tristain Atwood topped the 199 weightclass, lifting a combined 435 pounds en route to helping Imagine School North Port to a second place finish in 1A.
Her sister, Madison, was a state champion on Saturday as well, lifting 445 pounds in the 183 weightclass.
They are coached by their father, A.J. Atwood, who noted they don't just compete once in awhile.
“If they could have a weightlifting meet with each other every day, they would do it,” A.J. Atwood said. “Which honestly, they do. They are that competitive.”
Along with Tristain and Madison, there were three other state champions in girls weightlifting, including Charlotte High School’s Madison McQueen, North Port’s Aubrey Jarvis and Lemon Bay’s Addison Adcock.
KIRBY SCHMITZ
Charlotte High School boys basketball
Kirby Schmitz had 19 points as the Tarpons defeated Largo, 64-56, in a Class 6A-Region 3 quarterfinal matchup Thursday at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
"(Kirby) Schmitz played the best game he’s played all year," Charlotte coach Mike Williams said. "He just looked phenomenal.”
Along with Schmitz, John Gamble, Chris Cornish and Jordan Attia were in double-digits in the victory.
“They did an absolute phenomenal job tonight,” Williams said.
Charlotte hosts the Palmetto Tigers in a Regional semifinal on Tuesday night.
