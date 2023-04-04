topical Athletes of the Week: Venice's Priede, Lemon Bay's Mills take weekly honors Staff reports Apr 4, 2023 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email _CGB7055.jpg Venice's Christopher Priede competes in the 110 meter hurdles. Chris Blake Cutline 1 copy(17).jpg Lemon Bay pitcher Zoey Mills took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and recorded 17 strikeouts as the Mantas rolled past DeSoto County, 9-0, on Tuesday. gondolier photo by Tim Kern Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHRISTOPHER PRIEDEVenice track, sophomoreAt the Wally Keller Invitational this past Friday, the Indians’ sterling second-year athlete won the 400-meter hurdles event, coming in just under a minute at 59.94 seconds. He was the only competitor to have a time under a minute, winning the event by nearly two seconds.Priede also placed third in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 16.54 seconds for the best performance among area runners.ZOEY MILLSLemon Bay softball, seniorEarlier this season, Mills took a no-hitter into the fourth inning against DeSoto County, ultimately striking out 17 and picking up the 9-0 victory.In last week’s rematch in Arcadia, Mills once again silence the Bulldogs’ bats, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven. She exited with a 2-0 lead, but chaos ensued.With two runners on and one out in the seventh inning of a game now tied 5-5, Mills launched a three-run homer to center field for the difference-making runs in an 8-6 win.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
