Brandon Long
North Port baseball, senior
At the beginning of the season, North Port coach Miles Mayer knew he would have to lean heavily on Brandon Long to buy time for the Bobcats to round into shape.
The Bobcats are still seeking consistency at 4-6 overall, defeating Charlotte and Port Charlotte last week, but surrendering runs in bunches during a 13-4 loss against Braden River.
In their 6-0 win against Charlotte, however, the Bobcats got a command performance from Long – on the mound and at the plate. The senior was 2 of 3 at the plate with a double and drove in four runs. On the mound, he tossed a complete game, cuffing the Tarpons on two hits and two walks while fanning 11 for the shutout.
For the season, Long is 2-2 with a 1.70 earned run average. In 24.2 innings, he has allowed 15 hits and 3 walks while striking out 35 and entered this week with a 14-inning scoreless streak. At the plate, he has three doubles and 5 hits in his last 12 at-bats.
Kylah Buckle
North Port track and field, junior
It was a record-breaking week for Kylah Buckle on the track. The junior broke two school records for North Port, running the 200 meter dash in 24.49 seconds and the 400 meter dash in 54.61 seconds.
That 400 meter time currently ranks Buckle No. 1 in the state, according to coach Phu Nguyen.
"She's way ahead of where we were expecting her to be at this point," Nguyen said. "She's hitting times that we we're hoping she'd be getting by states right now. She's progressed way better than we could've hoped.
"She has quite a significant lead in 4A for the 400 meter."
