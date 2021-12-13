It’s still quite early in the girls soccer season, but if there has been a surprise, it’s the red-hot start of Imagine.
The Sharks improved to 6-0-1 on the season with a landmark win against Bradenton Christian on Tuesday and a win against Charlotte on Thursday.
The 6-2 victory against Bradenton Christian was especially notable for Imagine because it was the school’s first-ever win against the Panthers. Junior Maddie Wiggin outscored Bradenton Christian by herself, recording a hat trick while also dishing an assist for another goal.
Wiggin has been a fixture in the Sharks’ scoring column, be it via goal or assist. She had a two-goal game earlier this season against DeSoto County.
With the strong week, Imagine moved up to No. 7 in Class 2A, according to MaxPreps. The Sharks will get a good test today as they travel to Lemon Bay.
MICHAEL GREGGS
Lemon Bay soccer, senior
The Mantas boys soccer team scored five goals each in a pair of wins this past week, and Greggs was a big reason why.
The senior striker scored opened a four-goal week by scoring once in a 5-0 win over Booker on Monday. Then, he fired off a hat trick on Thursday in a 5-2 win over previously unbeaten DeSoto County.
Greggs has been one of the top offensive playmakers for a 4-3 Lemon Bay team early this season, scoring five times on 22 shots along with 13 assists.
Lemon Bay will play North Port and Four Corners (Davenport) this week as it looks to remain as one of just two winning teams in its district -- along with Bonita Springs (6-4-1).
