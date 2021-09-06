The Tarpons kicker came up big when the team needed him most during Friday's Peace River Rivalry game against Port Charlotte. The Tarpons won the game, 17-10.
Amaral had plenty of leg on his game-tying, 37-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Following Troi McClary's go-ahead touchdown, Amaral's kickoff went through the end zone for a touchback. Finally, with 90 seconds to play, he blasted a 49-yard punt that flipped field position and pinned Port Charlotte back to its own 23.
He also converted both of his extra-point attempts.
"Big time," Charlotte coach Wade Taylor said. "When you have that last punt … that’s big. You pin them back to their own side and they got to go a whole field. He had a great night. Kicked one out of the end zone when we needed it, too."
LEAH BARTLETT
Venice, junior, volleyball
The junior middle hitter had a couple of breakout performances for the Indians' volleyball team last week — in a 3-0 win over Lakewood Ranch and in a 3-2 loss to Cardinal Mooney.
Bartlett’s 15 kills against the Mustangs were a career high until she shattered that mark with 24 against the Cougars.
“Bartlett was awesome tonight. She really sparked our middle,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said of his middle hitter after the Cardinal Mooney game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.