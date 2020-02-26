Kylah Buckle
North Port track
Kylah Buckle was a standout freshman for the Lady Bobcats last year, reaching states in the 400 meters.
She recently kept up the pace in her first meet of the season. She won the 400 meters with a time of 57.92 seconds, nearly four seconds faster than second place.
She was also a member of the first-place 4x400 relay team.
"She’s battling through a minor injury right now, so for her to come out and run 57 this early in the season was a little unexpected but not something we didn’t think she could do,” said North Port girls head coach Jen Reed.
Lance Schyck
Lemon Bay wrestling
Schyck has been the most consistent member of the Mantas so far this year, totaling a 36-0 record.
He started last week with a win in the 170-pound class at the Bidwell Memorial tournament. He was also named Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights.
Later in the week he secured his place in regionals with his second consecutive district championship.
"Lance is the hardest working kid in this school by far," Lemon Bay coach Michael Schyck said. "He's competitive as heck and hates to lose. He's been doing the work. We're always here, we're always working. He's reaping all of the rewards of what he's put in."
