DeSoto County senior Tony Blanding has been one of the hottest if not the hottest quarterback in the area over the past two weeks.

He has notched back-to-back four touchdown games and threw for over 300 yards in last week’s 28-10 win over LaBelle. Against Lemon Bay the week prior, Blanding threw for 277. As the Bulldogs continue their playoff push, Blanding will help lead the way.

“Tony had a great game Friday,” DeSoto coach Bumper Hay said. “He threw four touchdowns, two of which were (run-pass options). People tried to give me credit for the play call. I told them that was all Tony’s read. He obviously made the right read.”

 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments