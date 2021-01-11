LAUREN RAGAZZONE, senior
Lemon Bay girls soccer
It was the fifth goal of the night, a sort of put-the-game-away kind of thing. It looked a lot like many other Lauren Ragazzone goals.
Yet Ragazzone’s score to cap a 5-3 Lemon Bay win against North Port was something unique in the annals of Manta Rays soccer – it was her 107th career goal, breaking the school’s career mark.
“I was glad she got it. She deserves it. She worked hard for it,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “She’s just a humble kid and everything she gets, she really deserves. I was glad she was able to put it away, because who knows what’s going to happen toward the end of the season.”
That last part was key for Cooke. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing cancellations, quarantines and other calamities for area schools, the season could be interrupted or ended with little to no notice.
But whatever happens, Ragazzonne will now be known as Lemon Bay’s all-time leading goal scorer.
ALEX PERRY, junior
Port Charlotte boys basketball
Perry instantly became one of the Pirates' go-to players last year in his debut varsity season -- averaging 9.6 points per game. This year, however, has been a breakout for the 6-foot-6 guard.
He displayed his dominance last week in a 73-65 win over Mariner, scoring a career-high 31 points as he pushed his team to victory.
It's not just his on-court skills that have improved, either.
"Alex is maturing and starting to demonstrate leadership capabilities," Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said.
