LOGAN ADAMS
DeSoto County baseball, senior
As Adams goes, so does DeSoto County – and he's going quite well, thank you very much.
The Bulldogs' staff ace and cleanup hitter has been on a tear in both roles. As a result, DeSoto County took two of three games from Fort Meade this past week.
In Monday's opener, Adams tossed six shutout innings, permitting two hits and a walk while striking out 10 as the Bulldogs defeated Fort Meade, 6-0.
Adams was the entire offense in Tuesday's 13-3 defeat, launching a three-run homer. In Friday's series-clinching 10-1 win, he went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBI, a walk and a double.
During a stretch in which DeSoto County has gone 5-1, Adams is hitting .438 (7 of 16) with six walks, which translates to a .591 on-base percentage. On the mound during the hot streak, he has tossed 11 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and a walk with 14 strikeouts.
MICAELA HARTMAN
Venice softball, junior
Hartman has been one of the most essential players for Venice at the plate and in the circle.
The junior has the third-best average (.421), third-most hits (24), third-most RBI (19) and is in a three-way tie for the most runs scored (23) for Venice while also owning a 4-0 record, a save and a 2.51 ERA over 30 2/3 innings pitched.
All of that talent was on display this past week.
In a win over nationally-ranked Lakewood Ranch, Hartman allowed one run on four hits and a walk over three innings.
In the next two games — run-rule wins over Port Charlotte and Charlotte — she did her damage at the plate.
Hartman went 2-for-2 with three runs and a walk in a 16-1 win over the Pirates and then reeled off a 3-for-4 night in a 16-6 win over the Tarpons with three runs and three RBI, including a two-run home run.
