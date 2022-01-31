After a season of superlatives, Perry launched an assault on the Port Charlotte record book in the season’s penultimate week.
By the time the dust settled, the Pirates senior owned two of the top four single-game scoring performances in school history.
It began this past Wednesday when Fort Myers came to town. Perry poured in 42 points to help lift the Pirates to a resume-building 63-56 overtime victory. That effort tied Leighton Bowie’s 42-nugget offering during a district championship win against Mariner Valentine’s Day in 1997.
Friday against DeSoto County, Perry had 27 points by halftime, then 37 by the end of the third quarter and the crowd was buzzing about the possibility of tracking down Matt Washington’s 47-point outburst in 2015. With his 45th point midway through the fourth quarter, he pulled into a second-place tie with his cousin, Sean Price, who did the deed in 2017.
A short while later, with one of his trademark glides through the lane, Perry laid in the bucket that surpassed Washington.
MAELANI PARKINSON, JUNIOR, CHARLOTTE WEIGHTLIFTING
Junior Maelani Parkinson made a major contribution to the Charlotte High School girls weightlifting team's first place finish in the Regional Tournament last week.
Parkinson had a lift of 180 pounds in the bench press and 175 in the clean and jerk for a total of 355 total to take home the title in the Unlimited weight class.
She also finished first in her classification in the new snatch competition.
Overall Charlotte finished 18 points ahead of second-place Port Charlotte. The Tarpons won the regular competition (bench press and clean and jerk) over the Pirates and took the overall snatch competition over Archbishop McCarthy.
Charlotte had won seven consecutive district and regional titles before being beaten out by Port Charlotte last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.