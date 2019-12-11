Megan Porto
Port Charlotte soccer
Port Charlotte girls soccer is off to a hot start with a 4-1-1 record to open the season.
Last week, in an 8-0 victory over Island Coast, Port was the driving force behind the scoring onslaught with four goals to her credit.
"Megan Porto has definitely come to play this season," Port Charlotte coach Rob Theriault said. "She has become a pivotal part of our offense, she is either scoring off her own foot or she has an assist in her teammates scoring. But also her ability to get back and help defensively has become another reason this captain is having a great influence on our early season success."
Caleb Geisendorfer
Lemon Bay basketball
With a few new faces in the starting lineup this year, Geisendorfer has been counted on to help create offense and his 6-foot-7 frame helps to accomplish that.
The Manta Ray big man scored 25 points with 14 rebounds in a 53-49 win over DeSoto County last week.
"Caleb played big time down the stretch, getting a key steal late and finishing the game off going 4 for 4 in the final 30 seconds to seal the game," Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said.
